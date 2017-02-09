Best Couples Massages for Valentine’s Day (or Just to Treat Yourself)

February 14 is around the corner, and if you’re still looking to mix things up a bit from last year’s prix fixe and flowers, there’s a different kind of celebration for two that Chicago has been getting right: the couples massage.

Some of the city’s best spas are going big for the bow-and-arrow holiday, from Champagne and roses, to overnight packages brimming with Valentine’s flair. Grab your fellow singles or significant other for any one of these epic treatments, each of which is built (and priced) to be enjoyed as a pair.

Best Revitalizing Treatment

The Sweethearts Couples Massage at the Spa at the Wit

Book it: Through February 19

The spa at this Loop-situated property isn’t short on creative ways to pamper yourself this week, from a cocoa hydration facial, to a chocolate, rose, and cherry couple’s pedicure. If you have a little more time to spare, go all out with their Sweethearts Couples Massage, an hour-long treatment jam-packed with crucial skin savers, from vitamins A and C, to ester and coenzyme Q10. It’s well-balanced, to boot — Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries greet you upon arrival. Starting at $280 for 50 minutes, 201 N. State St, 312-239-9402, thewithotel.com/play/spa

Best Hot Stone Massage Alternative

The Warming Lava Shell Couples Massage at the Waldorf Astoria

Book it: The Love, Luxe & Fire package is available through February

Couples finding themselves particularly wound up come mid-winter months are bound to love this head-to-toe treatment, which incorporates hot lava shells to alleviate muscle tension and increase blood circulation. Make an overnight of it with the property’s Love, Luxe & Fire package, an overnight featuring Champagne, free flicks, and 20 percent off of any spa booking (including this gem). Starting at $195 for 60 minutes, package starting at $425/night, 11 E. Walton St., 312-646-1300, waldorfastoriachicagohotel.com

Best Galentine’s Splurge

The Signature Valentine’s Couples Massage at Chuan Spa

Book it: February 11-14

Grab any plus-one for a visit to this urban oasis, where rejuvenating treatments are heightened by decadent surroundings (think heated lounger chairs and an Oriental steam room). This customized, side-by-side massage only gets better with a handful of enhancements, from a tri-bathing ritual, to a Valentine’s Lounge bedecked in (only the best) desserts. $600, 330 N. Wabash Ave., 312-923-7650, chuanspa.com/en/Chicago

Best Two-In-One Treatment

The Sugar Body Polish and Massage at Allyu

Book it: Year-round

Couples looking for R&R year-round can head to this Near North day spa, where treatments for two range from detox body wraps to hot stone massages. In the spirit of coupling things up, opt for their exfoliating sugar body polish and massage combo for two, with a choice of either 50 or 80 minutes of massage bliss (yeah, we’d choose the latter, too). Starting at $320, 600 W. Chicago Ave., 312-755-1313, allyuspa.com

Best Reason to Skip the City

The Romance Package at Le Meridien Oak Brook

Book it: Year-round

If you’re looking for all the thrills of a getaway without the lofty price tag or time commitment, it’s all about an overnight at this five-star property, where modern luxury meets top-tier hospitality. Case in point: their Romance Package, a deal featuring a couples massage, breakfast in bed, and copious amounts of Champagne, fruit, and macarons. Suburbia is looking better already. Starting at $390, 2100 Spring Rd., Oak Brook, 630-368-9900, lemeridienoakbrook.com

Best Treatment + Takeaway

The Couples Massage at Cowshed Spa

Book it: February 11-19

It’s easy to fall for the playful products from this UK-based brand, which features them throughout its West Loop hotel-meets-members club (“Grumpy Cow” and “Dirty Cow” are just a few scents on offer). When you book a couples massage anytime in the next week you can take home your own “Horny Cow” essential oil, a holiday-appropriate medley of Rose Absolute and Patchouli. Starting at $260 for 60 minutes, 113 N. Green St., 312-754-6915, cowshed.com/chicago

Best Mind and Body Makeover

Swolmates at NoMI Spa

Book it: Through February 28

There’s nothing that tops an hour-long spa visit—except, of course, a spa visit that you’ve earned. That’s the goal at this Mag Mile hotel, where fitness fans can tackle a personal training session before heading straight through spa doors for a 60-minute massage or facial. Your body will thank you for all of that hard work—and for the Champagne and strawberries included in the package. $372, 800 N. Michigan Ave., 312-239-4030, chicago.park.hyatt.com/hyatt/pure/spas

Best Holistic Treatment

The Couples Massage at Massage Evolved

Book it: Year-round

This West Loop self-care sanctuary is all about the big picture. It specializes in holistic modalities and integrative wellness by way of energy healing treatments, restorative body treatments, and organic skin care, and their couples massage is no exception. Choose between a 60- or 90-minute Swedish or deep tissue massages, topped off with facial or scalp massages for good measure. Starting at $219 for 60 minutes, 118 N. Clinton St., 312-818-1901, massageevolved.com

