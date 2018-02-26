A New Lake View Salon Offers Expert Cuts and Industrial Vibes

This Week’s Top Story

Fresh off coordinating the hair team for Kate Spade at New York Fashion Week, Adam Bogucki will open a newly expanded Lumination Salon (luminationsalon.com) on March 1. Bogucki originally opened Lumination as a one-chair operation in in 2016. After word spread about the master stylist’s skillful cuts and colors, so did demand—and the need for a larger outpost was born.

At 3255 North Paulina Street, the new salon will offer three chairs and two additional team members to provide haircuts for men and women. Color, highlights, balayage, smoothing treatments, and extensions are also on the service menu.

Filled with natural light, the Green Circle Certified space has hardwood flooring and an industrial vibe (think Edison bulbs and exposed pipes.) It also offers a retail area stocked with products from Kerastase, Living Proof, and Kevin Murphy.

Top Sales This Week

At Rag & Bone (25 E. Delaware Pl., rag-bone.com), sale items are up to 60 percent off. Score an oversized jacket lined with shearling (reduced from $595 to $415) and high-rise jeans made from Japanese denim (reduced from $295 to $150).

Rebecca Minkoff (106 E. Oak St., rebeccaminkoff.com) has select handbags on sale for up to 50 percent off. Pick up the Mini M.A.C. Crossbody bag (reduced from $195 to $131), the Slim Regan Hobo (reduced from $345 to $231), or the Vanity Saddle Bag (reduced from $345 to $231).

Michael Kors (900 N. Michigan Ave., michaelkors.com) is offering discounts on select pieces. Find a large leather tote available in a variety of colors (reduced from $298 to $156.45) and a jersey dress embroidered with feathers (reduced from $165 to $105.19). Discounts also apply to wallets, watches, shoes, and more.

Opening

North & Hudson (northandhudson.net) opens at Roosevelt Collection Shops (150 W. Roosevelt Rd.) on March 3. The Chicago-based company specializes in apparel and accessories for women, and has its own house brand. Expect cozy, affordable styles like a long-sleeve cowl turtleneck ($35) and a two-tone top with an accent collar ($37).

Fashion Events

The Gold Coast offers its own version on Fashion Week on February 28. Held at Thompson Chicago (21 E. Bellevue Pl.) from 6 to 8 p.m., a fashion show will offer a peek at spring styles from local retailers such as St. John and La Perla. Onsite restaurant Nico Osteria will also dish out snacks and sips. Sales from tickets, $65, will benefit Glass Slipper Project. Reserve your spot and find more details here.

School of the Art Institute of Chicago (saic.edu) hosts Beautiful/Night at Mana Contemporary (2233 S. Throop St.) on March 2. The school’s first alumni and faculty art auction will raise funds to support student scholarships. On offer will be some 30 pieces, including sound suits by Nick Cave; a limited-edition pin by Maria Pinto will also be available for purchase. Pick up tickets here.

Health & Beauty

DryBar (thedrybar.com) has opened a new location at W Chicago—City Center (172 W. Adams St.) The finishing salon specializes in blow-dry styling and up-dos. Loop workers with presentations on tap will be happy to know that the salon opens at 7 a.m. each weekday.

ASHA SalonSpa (ashasalonspa.com) will open at Woodfield Mall (shopwoodfield.com) this summer. The 7,952-square-foot Aveda Lifestyle chain will offer haircuts and color, makeup, waxing, massages, and other services.

Retail News of the Week

Explore Uptown’s “hidden” shopping mecca. Read more.

A WGN News Chicago interview with fashion blogger Hoda Katebi has gone viral. Read more.

The new film Unbanned looks at the history of the Air Jordan shoe. Read more.

