Chanel Opens a New, Two-Story Store on Oak Street

This Week’s Top Story

Chanel (chanel.com), which previously had its Chicago boutique within The Drake Hotel, has relocated to brand new digs at 65 East Oak Street.

On January 30, the iconic French brand opened the doors to its new store, which spans 10,000 square feet. Architect Peter Marino designed the new Oak Street boutique, and his work will be familiar to local luxury shoppers. Marino also handled the redesign of Michigan Avenue’s Louis Vuitton boutique and designed the Dior store on Rush Street.

With a clean, modern, and largely black-and-white interior, the two-story Chanel boutique has separate salons devoted to ready-to-wear, shoes, and knitwear; there are also handbags, watches, fine jewelry, beauty products, and accessories. The store’s opening ready-to-wear collection is Cruise 2018/2019, which has a nautical theme.

It’s all overseen, of course, by Gabrielle Chanel herself — and not only in spirit. Accenting the white marble staircase is a portrait of the fashion legend, engraved with proper reverence onto black granite.

Top Sales This Week

Diane Von Furstenberg (dvf.com) is holding an online End-of-Season Sale. Find discounts in a range of categories, including dresses, jackets, rompers, shoes, and accessories. We’re eyeing the collared faux fur jacket in baby blue (reduced from $498 to $298.80) and the 100 percent cashmere wrap dresses (reduced from $398 to $238.80).

The sale at Kate Spade (local stores here, katespade.com) is filled with bright dresses to help blast the winter blues. Pick up a pink dress embellished with floral sequins (reduced from $398 to $238.80) and a red fit-and-flare dress with a jaunty bow on its back (reduced from $448 to $269).

The Frye Company (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) will take 40 percent off its cold weather goods if you enter the code “CHILLY” at checkout online. Stock up on hiking boots trimmed with shearling (regular price $398) and cozy pull-on boots in antiqued leather (regular price $498).

Health & Beauty

Did the deep winter frost zap your chill? Find it again at Exhale (945 N. State St., exhalespa.com), which just rolled out a dreamy Floating Meditation class. During a guided meditation, you’ll sit in a silk, floating hammock and practice conscious breathing and restorative poses. Each intimate, 30-minute session accommodates six guests. Book a class here.

Elina Organics (100 E. Walton St., elinaorganicsskincare.com) has a new service aimed at banishing upper-arm woes. The Upper Arm Rejuvenation Treatment ($160 for 90 minutes; $80 for 45 minutes) uses massage, exfoliation, and micro currents to firm up skin in the area. The results? Arms that can appear more toned — and, perhaps, sudden confidence in wearing strapless dresses. The Gold Coast spa also sells an Upper Arm Firming Elixir ($66), which uses wild mushrooms and herbs to brighten and smooth skin.

Retail News of the Week

Highland Park native Rachel Brosnahan is the new face of Frances Valentine. Read more.

Kohl’s will get an in-store WW studio, and will also sell WW kitchenware. Read more.

Take a virtual tour of Kenwood’s Senegalese store. Read more.

