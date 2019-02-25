Naturalizer, Purveyor of Sleek but Comfortable Shoes, Opens on State Street

This Week’s Top Story

Naturalizer (naturalizer.com) has opened a flagship store at 109 North State Street. The women’s shoe brand is known for its simply designed, well-constructed shoes that really fit — in fact, it’s credited as being the first brand to design shoes specifically shaped to women’s feet.

With loft-inspired design, the store has cushy areas for trying on shoes. It also has a “pop-in” shop, which stocks a rotating selection of accessories and beauty products from women-helmed businesses.

But the highlight, of course, is the shoes. The store’s opening selection will offer styles from 27 EDIT, a collection named after the brand’s founding year of 1927. Sold in-store exclusively at flagship locations, the collection comprises heels, sandals, and sneakers. Our picks? Pert sandal pumps in poppy suede ($135) and pointed-toe heels in black leather ($135).

Top Sales This Week

Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) has taken its first markdowns off winter inventory, shaving prices by up to 40 percent. Shop cozy pieces like Sorel’s faux-fur-trimmed boots (reduced from $190 to $142) and Burberry’s belted puffer coat (reduced from $1,290 to $967).

L.K. Bennett (900 N. Michigan Ave., us.lkbennett.com) has taken 25 percent off brand new styles for spring. Take your pick from ladylike styles including a green polka-dot dress (reg. $415) and pink tweed espadrille wedges (reg. $195). The discount is applied at checkout.

Wicker Park boutique Penelope’s (1913 W. Division St., shoppenelopes.com) has fresh markdowns in its winter sale. Add some color to your winter wardrobe with a rainbow-striped sweater (reduced from $75 to $59) and a pleated skirt in golden-yellow velvet (reduced from $113 to $79).

Health & Beauty

Sarah Kugelman, the president and founder of skyn ICELAND, will make a personal appearance at Ulta (3015 N. Clark St., ulta.com) on March 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aimed at reducing the effects of stress on skin, skyn ICELAND offers products such as Pure Cloud Cream ($55) and Arctic Face Oil ($35).

Retail News of the Week

Payless will close its 2,500 North American stores. Read more.

See how Fendi saluted late figurehead Karl Lagerfeld during Milan Fashion Week. Read more.

Printing custom t-shirts and apparel, Method Printing has opened in Humboldt Park. Read more.

Share







