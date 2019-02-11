Steal Our Ideas for Last-Minute Valentine’s Gifts (We Won’t Tell Your S.O.) Plus, a sale on menswear, an ultra-lavish private shopping experience, and a new women’s store at Block 37

Photo: Courtesy of Mario Tricoci

This Week’s Top Story

Roses are a tried-and-true Valentine’s Day gift, and you can’t go wrong with a dozen of the gorgeously scented flowers. But you can also put beauty-centric spin on the traditional bouquet.

New to Mario Tricoci (various locations, tricoci.com), the Babor Grand Cru Facial uses rose-scented products to cleanse and exfoliate; it also includes 20 minutes of blissful massage. The $200 treatment comes with a special gift, as well: a set of Babor ampoules made with rose extracts.

At the Dana Hotel and Spa (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com), seasonal treatments include the Champagne Bliss Mani/Pedi. The $125 treatment includes a foot soak in a hydrating bath of rose petals, with a glass of bubbly on the side.

Top Sale This Week

Hyde Park menswear shop JoJayden (1457 E. 53rd St., jojayden.com) has taken 50 percent off suits, blazers, and jackets from its Fall/Winter collection. Accessories are also on sale, so you can score three pairs of patterned socks for $20 or grab a velvet bowtie for $30 (reduced from $75). The store has more news: it’s just launched an app, where users will find discounts, previews of new collections, and more. The app drops today, and is available on Google Play or iOS App Store.

Valentine’s Day Gifts

Looking for a grand-romantic-gesture type of gift? Space 519 (200 E. Chestnut St., space519.com) has you covered. The Gold Coast boutique is offering an ultra-lavish, $3,000 package that lets one couple shop privately on Valentine’s Day from 7 to 10 p.m. A stylist will be available to consult on purchases, and the total cost of the package includes a $2,500 gift card to the store. The evening also includes a three-to-four course dinner with wine pairings at the on-site restaurant The Lunchroom. The package is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so contact Elise@Space519.com if you’re interested in upping your game this Valentine’s Day.

MySpa at Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park (200 N. Columbus Dr., fairmont.com) is offering the Be Mine Package through February 28. Priced at $500 per couple (or $550 on the weekends), the package includes a champagne toast, a 25-minute soak in an infinity tub, two 50-minute massages, and two 50-minute facials. Or, just treat yourself: There are also packages for single guests as well, including one that offers two treatments for $200. Get complete details here.

You can also find heartfelt gifts at Adornment + Theory (2644½ Milwaukee Ave., adornmentandtheory.com). The local jewelry company has plenty of pieces that look made for Valentine’s Day gifting, including Sacred Heart Earrings ($98).

Health & Beauty

The two salons at the W City Center (172 W. Adams St.), Tailor Barber Co. and DryBar, have partnered up to host a pre-Valentine’s-Day event on February 13. On that evening, Tailor Barber Co. will offer haircuts for 50 percent off, and offering drink specials such as $7 glasses of champagne. DryBar will also offer the drink specials. Book your DryBar appointment here; Tailor Barber Co. takes appointments here.

Opening

Bella Niecele (bellaniecele.com) has opened its first store at Block 37 (108 N. State St.). The Chicago-based label is helmed by designer Niecele Raya, who describes her line on her website as “handcrafted couture designs [made] with the women’s [bodies] in mind.” Pieces include a ruffled, off-the-shoulder blouse ($200) and a leathery pencil skirt with plunging pockets ($295).

Retail News of the Week

Local skincare brand Oars + Alps is now sold in Target stores. Read more.

Adidas has pulled a white running shoe meant to honor Black History Month. Read more.

Local designer Christina Karin will open a Wicker Park store this spring. Read more.

Share







