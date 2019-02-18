Old Town’s Newly Expanded Bridal Boutique Has a Runway for Brides

This Week’s Top Story

It’s not guaranteed that lace, princess-y gowns, and sparkling crystals will cure you from the winter blues, but it’s sure worth a shot. If you’re down to try it — or better yet, if you’re newly engaged — stop by Winnie Couture’s (winniecouture.com) freshly expanded flagship in Old Town (1365 N. Wells St.).

The bridal boutique used to house two bridal suites for brides-to-be to conduct their fittings; now, it has four. The renovated space also has more gowns, bringing the total count from 100 to about 150. And finally, a runway area with an oversized mirror allows brides to see how they’d look floating down the aisle in a variety of styles.

The boutique currently houses the Winnie Couture Fall/Winter 2019 bridal collection, which is marked with Swarovski-crystal embellishments.

Top Sales This Week

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) is holding its Winter Sale through February 24. During the promotion, score 40 percent off on select styles from brands such as The North Face, Rag & Bone, and Joie.

Anne Fontaine (909 N. Michigan Ave., annefontaine.com) is offering 30 to 50 percent off select Fall/Winter 2018 styles. Pick up a ¾ sleeve blouse in grape-purple lace (reduced from $350 to $245) or a black crepe blouse with white geometrical patterns (reduced from $375 to $187).

At St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com), sale styles are up to 60 percent off. Shop a multicolor tweed knit jacket (reduced from $1,595 to $638) and slim cropped pants (reduced from $495 to $198).

Market

Randolph Street Market (randolphstreetmarket.com) returns to 1341 West Randolph Street February 23 and 24. With a focus on collectibles, the indoor market will feature wares from some 125 vendors, including indie designers and antique sellers. There will also be artisanal food, a live DJ, and a bar. Pick up tickets here.

Retail News of the Week

Local artist Theaster Gates co-chairs Prada’s diversity and inclusion advisory council. Read more.

Here’s where to shop in East Village. Read more.

A cannabis concept shop could come to the local Barneys store. Read more.

