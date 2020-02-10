A Locally Made, Cardi B–Approved Eyeshadow Palette

This Week’s Top Story

Nazarr Cosmetics (nazarr.com) is a new, Chicago-based beauty brand that produces highly pigmented eyeshadows and lip glosses. Founder Ruby Kular, who’s long had a passion for eyeshadows, was inspired to create the line when she had a hard time finding a palate with tones that complemented her South Asian skin tone.

Nazarr Cosmetics’ first launch was the Classic Palette ($60), which holds 18 shadows with names inspired by Indian culture. (Fun fact: Cardi B has worn colors from the palette.) The brand also makes high-shine lip glosses ($12 to $15), and just launched a new color in honor of Valentine’s Day: Chumma, a Hindi word meaning “kiss,” is a bright pink, liquid-matte gloss. While colors were designed for olive to dark complexions, they’re ultimately intended to serve anyone with a penchant for vibrant makeup.

Top Sales of the Week

Ted Baker (1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) has sale items for up to 60 percent off. Shop a striped sequin mini dress (reduced from $349 to $244) to add a little sparkle to your winter — tamer finds include a long belted wrap overcoat (reduced from $575 to $287).

Cowboys & Astronauts (1478 W. Summerdale Ave., cowboysandastronauts.com) has marked its bestselling winter gear by up to 40 percent. Sale items include a Sherpa-lined phoenix sweater jacket (reduced from $190 to $125) and a color-blocked crewneck sweater (reduced from $110 to $65).

Event

Want to spend your Valentine’s Day with Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler? The couple hosts an event at Uncommon James (849 W. Randolph St., uncommonjames.com), Cavallari’s West Loop jewelry shop, on February 14. The ticketed event costs $200 per person, and tickets include food and drinks, a “private shopping experience,” a selfie station, and the opportunity to submit questions to Cavallari and Cutler for their live Q&A. Learn more here.

Home Design

Ethan Allen (ethanallen.com) has launched a new collection of vintage textile prints. Based on 19th-century illustrations from a French textile design studio, the 55 prints, framed in wood ($310 to $1,490) have motifs that draw inspiration from lilacs, roses, lunar eclipses, and other sources.

Retail News of the Week

