A Tory Burch Travel Pop-up at Saks

Tory Burch (toryburch.com) has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue (700 N. Michigan Ave.) to host a pop-up at the department store’s Chicago location from February 9 to 22. The shop will showcase a 17-piece capsule collection inspired by travel, and many of them are made out of a toile with a print inspired by a vintage map. Goods ($98 to $598) also include a passport case, espadrilles, and a caftan for the beach.

At Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com), sale items put a chic spin on winter dressing. Score a colorful rope embellished pouch (reduced from $295 to $73.75) and a shiny, lipstick-red puffer (reduced from $495 to $297).

The Winter Sale at Robin Richman (2108 N. Damen Ave., robinrichman.com) takes up to 75 percent off select items. Shop a semi-transparent leather jacket in a boyfriend cut (reduced from $2,600 to $800) or a mid-heel pump in ivory leather (reduced from $910 to $495).

At Zara (700 N. Michigan Ave., zara.com), some items are up to 80 percent off. Find deals on a floral midi dress (reduced from $69.90 to $12.99) and a sequin skirt with lace trim (reduced from $39.90 to $9.99).

Randolph Street Market (1341 W. Randolph St., randolphstreetmarket.com) hosts “My Heart’s Desire,” it’s Valentine’s Day–themed run, on February 8 and 9. The market features 125 vendors selling vintage lingerie, jewelry, art, and more; there will also be classes floral arrangement, a perfume-mixing station, and a bridal pop-up shop.

Lena Rose Beauty (4645 N. Rockwell St., lenarosebeauty.com) is launching a new, monthly series of panel discussions that focus on clean beauty. Dubbed “Let’s Face It,” the series kicks off on February 5 with a free discussion at the Ravenswood spa. Panelists include Parisa Morris of Town & Anchor and Jessica Mann of Ari Rose Body Care. Register here.

Security on Michigan Avenue has been increased after a string of recent robberies. Read more.

A neon sign shop in Bucktown pays tribute to Kobe Bryant. Read more.

This Bronzeville boutique specializes in Chinese fashion. Read more.

