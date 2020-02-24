Nomad Opens in River North

This Week’s Top Story

Nomad (820 N. Franklin St., nomad-chicago.com) is now open in River. With a petal-pink exterior and a sun-filled interior filled with cozy seating nooks, the venue has an on-site coffee shop and an Instagram-worthy conference room with a turquoise wall and a bamboo chandelier.

Selling global products from woman-owned business and female artisans, the store sells home goods, small-batch beauty products, accessories, crystals, books, sage bundles, and more. Through a partnership with I Grow Chicago, Nomad employs Englewood residents in its shop and café, and also shares part of its net profits with the nonprofit.

Stop by this weekend to grab a charcoal-lavender latte with a frothy heart on top or to attend the free “Get in the Glow” beauty event on Saturday. From 1 to 3 p.m., the shop will provide facial massage, B12 shots, a D.I.Y. mask tutorial, and a specialty “Beauty Tonic” drink. RSVP at info@nomad-chicago.com.

Top Sales of the Week

Canadian retailer Aritzia (923 N. Rush St., aritzia.com) is offering select coats for 50 to 70 percent off. Find a full-length duvet coat with a shawl collar (reduced from $398 to $198.99) or an oversize goose-down puffer jacket (reduced from $398 to $198.99).

At Wicker Park boutique Gemini (1911 W. Division St., geminishop.com), the winter sale has offerings ranging from beanies and scarves to skirts, coats, and clogs. Our picks include a dress with a celestial moon-face print (reduced from $280 to $199) and a corduroy jacket in a sky-blue tie-dye print (reduced from $179 to $129).

The entire winter collection at Sandro (102 E. Oak St., us.sandro-paris.com) is now on sale. Items are available for up to 60 percent off, and include a shirt dress trimmed with colored studs (reduced from $415 to $166) and a midi-length leather skirt (reduced from $670 to $268).

Home & Design

Crate & Barrel (crateandbarrel.com) has partnered with interior designer Leanne Ford on a new project. The Crate & Barrel x Leanne Ford Spring 2020 Collection is now available in stores, and marks the designer and TV personality’s first furniture collection. The collaboration also comprises décor and bedding; browse selections here.

Health & Beauty

Chicago-based beauty brand Miss Spa (miss-spa.com), best known for its sheet masks, has expanded its range of offerings. The brand now offers 12 new serums and masks that can be used daily to treat concerns such as dullness or redness. The new products cost $15 a pop, and can be purchased online or at retailers such as Target and CVS.

Studio Three (648 N. Clark St., studiothree.zingfit.com) hosts a workshop on arm balances and inversions on February 29. Starting at 2:30 p.m., the $30 class will explore tips for balancing on hands and forearms, as well as other topics. Sign up here.

