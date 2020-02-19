Yes, Gucci Made a $2,000 Basketball and They’re Not Sorry Plus: sneaker launches, a preppy home décor event, and a major sale in Oak Park

Photo: Ray Kopen Photography

This Week’s Top Story

As part of its Gucci Pins initiative, which opens themed pop-up shops across the globe, Gucci has opened a temporary shop in the West Loop (161 N. Morgan St.). Open through March 2, the shop has a psychedelic theme and will showcase a new capsule collection decked with a 1970s-inspired print. Featuring a rainbow-hued rendition of the Gucci logo and a multitude of colorful stars, the print decks everything from luggage to women’s pajamas to men’s swimsuits. In honor of NBA All-Star Weekend, there’s even an exclusive-to-Chicago printed basketball ($1,980).

The pop-up goes hand-in-hand with a custom, Gucci-branded Google pin, which appears on Google Maps at its location.

Top Sale of the Week

Oak Park businesses gather for the 3rd Annual Warehouse Sale on February 21 and 22. Featuring almost 20 vendors — including Lively Athletics Careful Pear, and Majamas — the event takes place at the Arts Center of Oak Park (200 N. Oak Park Ave.).

Pop-Up

Sneaker consignment company Flight Club opened a pop-up at the Ace Hotel (311 N. Morgan St.) last Wednesday. Open through April 10, the lobby activation features sought-after shoes (known as “hype” and “grail” sneakers).

Event

Ethan Allen’s Lincoln Park Design Center (1500 N. Halsted St., ethanallen.com) hosts an event with influencer Kelly Larkin of Kelly in the City on February 22. Take a peek at the window display, which reflects her signature preppy vibe, and shop her favorite items. The event will also offer bites, sips, a raffle, and activities for little ones in a kids’ crafting corner.

Launches

All-Star Weekend inspiration strikes again. The citywide basketball event inspired Nordstrom to tap Chicago artists to help create the first collection of Jordan apparel for women. The Nordstrom x Nike collection is now available at select Nordstrom stores, including the Michigan Avenue location (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com). It’s also available online.

Retail News of the Week

