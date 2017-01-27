Switch Up Your Workouts and Wardrobe for the Winter

This Week’s Top Story

Pardon us for asking, but how’s that New Year’s resolution going? If you’re already getting overcrowded-gym fatigue (look, it’s just what happens in January), you’ll be glad to know that Pilates ProWorks—a 3,100-square-foot fitness studio—opens a new Chicago outpost on February 2.

At 765 West Adams Street, the spot serves up Pilates classes with a twist. The schedule includes MatBox—which blends yoga, mat Pilates, and kickboxing—with barre classes and TRX. And if you get hooked, you can keep up on the road: the company has 15 studios, with locations in San Francisco, Miami, Minneapolis, and more.

Top Sales This Week

Rag & Bone (25 E. Delaware Pl., rag-bone.com), the New York brand that’s best known for its classically tailored basics, is offering select styles for up to 50 percent off. For women, there’s a peppy red varsity jacket (reduced from $895 to $625) and a long, military-inspired vest (reduced from $650 to $325). Men’s offerings include a classic pocket tee (reduced from $95 to $50) and a slim overcoat (reduced from $895 to $625).

For steals on more contemporary gear, hit Intermix (40 E. Delaware Pl., intermixonline.com). The trendy shop has discounts on a blouse with a built-in choker (recued from $265 to $219) and party-ready, metal fringe earrings (reduced from $298 to $269).

The sales continue on Michigan Avenue. At Ermenegildo Zenga (645 N. Michigan Ave., zegna.com) pieces from the winter collection are up to 40 percent off. Men can pick up leather blousons (reduced from $4,795 to $2,877), tweed jackets (reduced from $1,995 to $1,197), and suede Chelsea boots (reduced from $395 to $237).

Brooks Brothers (brooksbrothers.com) is offering up to 60 percent off select menswear pieces and women’s accessories. Preppy styles include Saxxon Wool crewneck sweaters (reduced from $148 to $59) and a hinged, tiger-eye cuff (reduced from $348 to $139).

If you’re brunching in Wicker Park on Saturday, stick around for the winter blowout sale at Jax and Debb (1849 W. North Ave., jaxanddebb.com). Running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will offer discounts of up to 60 percent on the boutique’s casual, contemporary styles for men and women. There will also be drinks, snacks, and (literal) blowouts from Kelly Cardenas Salon.

Pop-Up

TheWit Hotel (201 N. State St.) will host the Model Atelier (shopmodelatelier.com) pop-up through the end of February. Catering to women who are 5-foot-9 or taller, the store stocks clothing that flatters tall frames. Fun fact: The brand was founded by Robin Harris, a six-foot-tall designer who’s also a former model.

Health and Beauty

Is Civello (civello.com) trying to say something about our messy gym ponytail? Tonight, the local salon will host a pop-up at Pure Barre’s Lincoln Park location (2058 N. Halsted St., purebarre.com). From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., stylists will offer “workout-ready hairstyles”—think buns or elaborate braids—to guests coming and going from barre class. We suggest getting styled on the way out, then hitting up happy hour.

Closings

Diesel (shop.diesel.com) has closed its store at 923 North Rush Street. A sign in the window encourages brand fans to shop online, where—p.s.—a sale is currently offering 50 percent off select pieces.

On the Mag Mile, Cole Haan—formerly at 673 North Michigan Avenue—has closed. But, you can still find discounts on its footwear at its outlet store at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, stores.colehaan.com).

Retail News of the Week

This local shop still makes suits entirely by hand. Read more.

Chain stores such as Macy’s are under pressure to close stores. Read more.

Local fashion expert Drew Harris shared styling tips on Windy City Live. Read more.

