Your Vacation Wardrobe, According to Maria Pinto

This Week’s Top Story

Dreaming of warmer weather, and a wardrobe to go with it? Maria Pinto (mariapinto.com) has you covered. The local designer just launched her latest resort collection for M2057 by Maria Pinto. Made entirely of Italian stretch materials, the pieces are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and thus travel-friendly. Look for a V-neck slip dress with an asymmetric hem (from $385), a sleeveless mini-dress with a high, funnel collar ($355), and a sleeveless top with a trapeze shape ($295). Shop the styles online, or stop by the M2057 Style Studio at 833 West Washington Boulevard.

Top Sales This Week

Marc Jacobs (11 E. Walton St., marcjacobs.com) is offering up to 60 percent off select styles. Nab a zebra-print mini backpack (reduced from $200 to $100), a black messenger bag (reduced from $225 to $112.50), or—to really make a style statement in 2017—go for the marigold-hued, python shoulder bag with embroidered patches (reduced from $5,500 to $2,750).

Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com) is hosting its semi-annual sale, which takes an additional 30 percent off sale items. Goods include an equestrian-inspired shoulder bag (reduced from $595 to $416.50), a classic Tory logo belt (reduced from $195 to $136.50), and the Seventies-inspired Maude jacket (reduced from $1,795 to $1,077), which mixes black mink with woven leather.

Max Mara (900 N. Michigan Ave., maxmara.com) is offering discounts on select pieces in store and online. The sale features golden, high-heeled Oxford shoes (reduced from $605 to $302), a wool and cashmere cape (reduced from $1,095 to $766), and select leather and fur jackets.

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) has knocked prices down by up to 75 percent on select pieces. Featuring styles for women, men, and kids, the sale features items such as Lanvin’s faux-fur sash (reduced from $4,585 to $1,829) and Nina Ricci’s ruffled bucket bag (reduced from $1,790 to $1,069).

The Frye Company (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) is hosting its seasonal sale in store and online. Look for practical styles like knee-high leather boots (reduced from $358 to $249) or vacation-ready kicks like the Ruth Gladiator sandal (reduced from $228 to $159). The sale also slashes prices on bags and men’s shoes.

Madewell (932 N. Rush St., madewell.com) is offering 30 percent off of sale items, in store and online, through January 12. Look for cozy basics like the Arrowhead Lodge funnel-neck sweatshirt (reduced from $75 to $49), an oversized flannel shirt (reduced from $85 to $49), and Chelsea boots lined in shearling (reduced from $210 to $139).

Market

Eskell (1509 N. Milwaukee Ave., eskell.com), Wicker Park’s beloved independent boutique, will reopen at a new location in February. Before the store moves to its new location at 2029 North Western Avenue, a flea market will take over its current space. The market will sell discounted clothing from all seasons, as well as crafty goods from Eskell’s design studio. (Think buttons, fixtures, fabric, and trim.) To stay abreast of the market and the reopening, follow the shop on Instagram at @eskellchicago.

Retail News of the Week

The new Mask Bar offers detoxifying facials, foot masks, and hand soaks. Read more.

Southport boutique Krista K is undergoing a renovation for the first two weeks of January; its online boutique will remain open in the meantime. Read more.

Due to cold weather, online shopping, and other factors, 2016 was a challenging year for Chicago retailers. Read more.

Share









Advertisement

Sales and Shopping News