Luxury Garage Sale Slashes Prices on High-End Fashion

This Week’s Top Story

Luxury Garage Sale (900 N. Michigan Ave., luxurygaragesale.com) hosts its New with Tags sale January 26 to 29, offering designer merchandise for as little as $35. The locally based business sells new and consignment fashion from high-end labels such as Lanvin, Chanel, and Gucci. At the sale, find items like a Fendi snakeskin backpack ($795, retails for approximately $1,200) and a mint green sleeveless dress by Valentino ($2,150, retails for approximately $4,390).

Top Sales This Week

Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) is hosting a Winter Season Sale that slashes prices on select items by up to 75 percent. Find a sleeveless boat-neck dress with an apple print (reduced from $350 to $140), a cropped jean jacket with studded details (reduced from $595 to $115), and a printed pouf skirt with Art Deco-inspired patterns (reduced from $330 to $49).

Cynthia Rowley (1648 N. Damen Ave., cynthiarowley.com) has taken up to 70 percent off a selection of feminine, whimsical pieces. Score discounts on a gold metallic slip dress (reduced from $430 to $301), a white silk georgette blouse (reduced from $352 to $176), and a fringe tweed jacket (reduced from $524 to $367).

Aritzia (923 N. Rush St., us.aritzia.com) has taken 40 to 60 percent off select fall and winter items in its “Better Sale Than Sorry” event. Score a wool-and-cashmere cardigan (reduced from $145 to $85) and a wind-repellant parka (reduced from $325 to $225). Fun fact: the Canadian brand is beloved by duchess-to-be (and Northwestern alum) Meghan Markle.

Ikram (15 E. Huron St., ikram.com) is offering 60 percent off select items in an in-store-only sale that began January 17.

Health & Beauty

Exhale (945 N. State St., exhalespa.com) has winter spa services including a Tahitian Body Scrub. The treatment uses Tahitian oils and lemongrass-and-coconut sugar scrub to hydrate skin and lock in moisture. The Gold Coast spa also offers facials, couples’ massages, and reiki.

360 Sky Yoga (875 N. Michigan Ave., 360chicago.com) takes place at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck in the Hancock Building, 1,000 feet above ground level, every Saturday morning. Classes are typically $15 a pop, but—if you can’t get enough of yoga in the clouds—a new unlimited pass is available for $100. The pass grants students access to an unlimited number of classes throughout 2018.

Retail News of the Week

