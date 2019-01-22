Away Luggage Opens a Pop-up in Nordstrom and Other Shopping News

This Week’s Top Story

Buzzy luggage brand Away (awaytravel.com) has expanded its Chicago presence in a big way, and now local shoppers have two places to check out its wares.

Using a direct-to-consumer model, the company makes luggage in sizes ranging from carry-on to large. Inside the bags, separate compartments are designed for clothes and shoes; there are also removable laundry bags. Another perk: The carry-on luggage has an ejectable battery that can charge any phone.

In late November, Away opened its first Chicago boutique in the Gold Coast, at 1121 North State Street. The shop stocks the full line of luggage, and shoppers can customize their bags with stickers and hand-painted monograms.

Plus, Nordstrom has a new pop-up shop devoted to the luggage brand. Pop-In@Nordstrom Up & Away (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com), open now through February 24, offers luggage in new color combinations designed exclusively for the shop. The pop-up is also stocked with travel guides, tech gadgets, maps, and beauty products such as sunscreen lotion and face masks.

Top Sales This Week

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) has taken an additional 20 percent off some of its already-on-sale designer shoes. Score discounted styles including fringed-cuff leather sandals in yellow calfskin (reduced from $679 to $543) and floral jacquard pumps with a daisy buckle (reduced from $830 to $263).

Through its online-only Home Sale, Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) is offering 25 to 30 percent off select goods for kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and more. Find items big — such as a handcrafted sofa that comes with six decorative pillows (reduced from $4,929 to $3,696) — and small. A box of 24 assorted macarons (reduced from $50 to $35) is always a good idea.

Merz Apothecary (4716 N. Lincoln Ave., smallflower.com) is hosting its Winter Clearance sale, offering up to 35 percent off select goods. Find a nail polish set by clean beauty brand Smith + Cult (reduced from $38 to $26.60) and a cherry-scented lip balm made with 98 percent natural ingredients (reduced from $6.50 to $4.55).

For its End of Season sale, Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) has taken up to 75 off select styles. Shop a rainbow-colored fur coat that will help you beat the winter blues (reduced from $660 to $165) and high-rise jeans that are lavishly embroidered with crystals (reduced from $795 to $477). Fun fact: the jeans’ waistband has the affirmation “You look amazing” embroidered on them. Talk about being the winter blues.

Retail News of the Week

Forbes suggests that department stores are the “horse and buggy of the 21st century.” Read more.

Tiffany will be more transparent about where its diamonds come from. Read more.

Ann Taylor has launched an initiative to mentor young women. Read more.

Share







