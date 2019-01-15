Do Yoga, Cycling, and HIIT Under One Fancy Lincoln Park Roof

This Week’s Top Story

Here are three ways to stick to your New Year’s resolutions, all under one roof: Studio Three, open in River North since 2015, rang in 2019 with a brand new outpost in Lincoln Park (2401 N. Halsted St., studiothree.com).

The boutique gym offers separate studios devoted to yoga, cycling, and interval training, allowing fitness buffs to dip into different types of exercise within the same community.

Speaking of community, the new studio has larger common areas and locker rooms. It also offers childcare and an onsite café serving smoothies and acai bowls.

Want in? Studio Three sells class packs, or you can opt for monthly unlimited classes ranging from $150 to $240. Check out rates here.

Top Sales This Week

Stuart Weitzman (701 N. Michigan Ave., stuartweitzman.com) is offering select styles for 50 percent off. Shop mules with cascading crystal fringe (reduced from $498 to $249) or, for something slightly more practical in January, stock up on mid-calf boots with shearling trim (reduced from $798 to $399).

Allsaints (46 E. Walton St., us.allsaints.com) has also slashed prices by up to 50 percent. Pick up a vintage-inspired bomber jacket in quartz pink (reduced from $275 to $132) and an asymmetric coat made from Italian wool (reduced from $450 to $252).

Robin Richman (2018 N. Damen Ave., robinrichman.com) has unique sale pieces including a leather puffer coat (reduced from $3,200 to $2,240) by French designer Isaac Sellam. There are also “frill trousers” from England (reduced from $618 to $309) and translucent brogues with ankle ties (reduced from $870 to $435).

Health & Beauty

New for 2019, Elina Organics (100 E. Walton St., #600e, elinaorganicsskincare.com) is offering a Wild Mushroom Facial ($150 for 90 minutes). Like all facials at the Gold Coast spa, this one begins with a deep cleansing of the skin — or what owner Elina Fedotova calls “vacuuming.” Next, there’s a natural peel followed by the application of mushroom infusions and masks, which are delivered into the skin via ultrasonic. The treatment aims to hydrate and brighten skin; you’ll also get tightened up via micro-current face lifting and muscle-tightening treatments. Fedotova says the facial is particularly beneficial for sensitive complexions or aging skin.

Charlotte Tilbury, the celebrity makeup artist, has launched a new line of cleansers. Available at stores including Sephora (605 N. Michigan Ave., sephora.com), the Goddess Cleansing Ritual ($46) is billed as a “spa in a jar.” It actually comes in a box, which is packed with the Citrus Oil Radiance Cleanse, a muslin cloth, and the Purifying Charcoal Cleanse. After applying the oil cleanser, rinse it off with the cloth soaked in warm water — or press the warm, wet cloth onto your face for 20 seconds to get what brand reps call “a magic steam clean.” Next, massage the charcoal cleanser onto your face until it turns white.

We tried the ritual, and our skin was noticeably softer immediately afterwards and, indeed, felt incredibly clean. Fun fact: Brand reps say that Wilmette native Rachel Brosnahan used the skincare duo before she hit the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Retail News of the Week

Windy City Live profiles a local furrier who’s making furs for pets. Read more.

Feel Trip Records plans to open an Avondale store this spring. Read more.

NFL player Kam Chancellor will design a collection for local shoe line Marc Nolan. Read more.

