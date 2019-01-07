Kneen & Co. Brings Luxury Home Goods to a New Space on the Mag Mile

This Week’s Top Story

The Kneen & Co. (980 N. Michigan Ave., kneenandco.com) showroom has brand new digs. The retailer for luxury tabletop goods and home décor has relocated to Michigan Avenue after being open in Lincoln Park for nearly eight years, and will it also revamp its e-commerce capabilities this year.

In its Mag Mile space, the retailer displays an expanded collection in rooms built out to resemble residential settings. Wander through its model foyer, living room, dining room, and bedroom to peruse everything from lighting fixtures to leather furniture and 600-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets. Onsite services include registry consultation and private shopping.

But if you prefer to do your home shopping from, well, home, you have that option too. Kneen & Co. has a refreshed website, and the shopping section spans categories from lighting to home accessories and tableware.

Get ready for some cozy home cooking! Sur La Table (900 N. Michigan Ave., surlatable.com) is hosting its End-of-Year Clearance Sale, offering steep discounts on items from a range of categories. We’re eyeing the grill pan (reduced from $130 to $47.99) and the French-inspired dinnerware set decked with painted chickens and veggies (reduced from $420 to $191.99). And honestly, who can resist marshmallow snowman faces (reduced from $10 to $3.99)?

Anne Fontaine (909 N. Michigan Ave., annefontaine.com) is clearing out the items from its Fall/Winter 2018 collection, offering select pieces for 30 to 50 percent off. Nab a dreamy white crepe shirt with delicate embroidery (reduced from $395 to $276) and ward off the January chill in a down hooded jacket with raccoon-fur trim (reduced from $1,850 to $1,295).

Use the code LETITSNOW when checking out at Splendid (3510 N. Southport Ave., splendid.com) to get an extra 40 percent off sale items. The brand stocks soft goods to cuddle up in all winter, including a denim jacket lined with shearling (reduced from $168 to $118) and a knit sweater with a slouchy, relaxed fit (reduced from $168 to $118).

Through its Winter Sale, Coach (625 N. Michigan Ave., coach.com) is offering select styles at 50 percent off. Shop the sale to pick up an updated hobo bag in pebble leather (reduced from $350 to $175) or a cute carryall available in black or white (reduced from $550 to $275).

The Last Call sale at Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) has tons of designer goods for up to 70 percent off. Make a statement in a cute, pear-print dress by Dolce & Gabbana (reduced from $2,795 to $1,369) or Prada’s flame sandals (reduced from $1,100 to $539).

Locally made Wolfpoint (wolfpoint.co) watches will be available for sale at Wicker Park’s Wayward (1551 N. Milwaukee Ave.) through January 31. This is the only local retailer to carry the watches, which are typically sold online. Read more about the fledgling brand here.

Uniqlo will replace the H&M store at 22 South State Street. Read more.

A new exhibition at the Museum of Science and Industry will explore the intersection of fashion and technology. Read more.

Flaunt magazine interviews local fashion designer Azeeza. Read more.

