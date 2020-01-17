A Bridal Showroom — With Aura Readings!

This Week’s Top Story

Chicago-based startup Brideside (brideside.com) has opened a new space in Lincoln Park, marking its second local showroom. (The first is in the West Loop.) At 4,500 square feet, the new location showcases bridesmaid dresses in sizes 00 to 28 ($150 to $300) and bridal gowns (most cost $1,500 to $2,500).

Each bridal party is matched with a dedicated stylist, and owners plan to offer wellness-themed programming — ranging from aura readings to aromatherapy — at the showroom.

Top Sales This Week

Coach (625 N. Michigan Ave., coach.com) is offering 5o percent off bags through its Last Chance sale. Discounted items include a hobo-style bag in pebble leather (reduced from $495 to $297.50) and a structured tote (reduced from $695 to $347.50).

Hugo Boss (520 N. Michigan Ave., hugoboss.com) is offering 50 percent off select items. Score deals on a pretty pleated dress with a floral print (reduced from $645 to $322) or a slim-fit blazer in pinstriped Italian fabric (reduced from $545 to $272).

Max Mara (900 N. Michigan Ave., us.maxmara.com) has taken 50 percent off some styles from the Fall/Winter collection. Shop a Cady and silk satin blazer (reduced from $1,540 to $770) or a viscose jersey dress with a fluid skirt (reduced from $2,690 to $1,345).

Brooks Brothers (713 N. Michigan Ave., brooksbrothers.com) is holding its Winter Sale. The promotion takes 50 percent off select items, including a wool wrap coat (reduced from $1498 to $749) and a square-neck sheath dress (reduced from $348 to $174).

Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn Ave., jaysonhome.com) wraps its Winter Sale today, January 20. Items including furniture, lighting, rugs, and vintage items have already been marked down by 50 percent; on the last day of the sale, an additional 20 percent will be shaved off.

Wayward (1551 N. Milwaukee Ave., waywardcollective.com) hosts its Fly Away Sale January 25 and 26. The sale offers 40 percent off on apparel for men and women, including jackets, fleeces, and pants. Some other sale items, including bags, will be up to 70 percent off.

ENAZ (enaz.com) is hosting a Jewelry Warehouse Sale at its Bucktown location (1735 N. Damen Ave.) on January 23. The sale takes 40 to 60 percent off jewelry from the local boutique, which stocks whimsical styles such as a diamond-lips necklace ($600) and beaded stretch bracelets ($45).

Maria Pinto (m2057.com) hosts an offsite sample sale at 1006 West Armitage Avenue January 22 to 26. With pieces ringing in at $25 to $150 (regular prices are $300 to $1000), the sale features machine-washable, travel-friendly pieces from the local designer.

Pop-Up

Space 519 (200 E. Chestnut St., space519.com) holds a pop-up showcasing Apiece Apart January 24 to 26. The event will feature the latest designs from the New York–based brand, which features minimalist pieces that have a “casual, easy elegance,” according to brand director Whitney Bichsel. Fun fact: Bichsel was previously the store director at Space 519.

Health & Beauty

Studio Three (2401 N. Halsted St., studiothree.com) partners with Janet Mandell (janetmandell.com) for some fitness and fashion on January 25. The ticketed event ($30) starts with a 1 p.m. cycling class, followed by a luxury rental pop-up. There will also be healthy snacks, and the opportunity to win a free dress rental from Janet Mandell. Book your spot here.

Retail News of the Week

Vogue speaks to designer Duro Olowu ahead of his exhibition’s debut at the MCA. Read more.

Local company Kaehler Luggage is celebrating its 100th year in business. Read more.

Crain’s delves into the closure of Marc Jacobs’ Gold Coast boutique. Read more.

