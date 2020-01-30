Outerwear With NASA Tech Hits Lincoln Park

This Week’s Top Story

Winter in Chicago inspires all kinds of getaway dreams, so how about a taste of life in outer space? Oros (orosapparel.com), a clothing brand that infuses its pieces with NASA-inspired technology, just opened its first Chicago pop-up at 924 West Armitage Avenue.

Open until March, the shop sells outerwear using the same materials that insulate space shuttles. Goods include the waterproof Orion parka ($350) and the three-season Voyager jacket ($225).

Top Sales of the Week

Club Monaco (900 N. Michigan Ave., clubmonaco.com) is holding its End-of-Season Sale, which takes up to 60 percent select items. Shop a cozy turtleneck sweater that comes in three colors (reduced from $149.50 to $59.99) and a swingy fringe jumpsuit (reduced from $329 to $137.99).

Roots (605 N. Michigan Ave., roots.com), the rugged Canadian retailer, is offering an extra 30 percent off select sale items until February 3. The sale section currently has Netflix-binge-ready wear like fleecy sweatpants (reduced from $68 to $64.99; take the additional 30 percent off at checkout) and a soft, oversized logo hoodie (reduced from $84 to $69.99; take the additional 30 percent off at checkout).

The Sale at Stuart Weitzman (701 N. Michigan Ave., stuartweitzman.com) has select shoes styles for more than 60 percent off. Score an over-the-knee boot in black stretched suede (reduced from $795 to $299) or patent leather lace-up combat boots (reduced from $695 to $417).

Pop-Up

Story, an ever-changing pop-up shop within Macy’s (111 N. State St., macys.com), now has merchandise with a “Feel Good” theme. Curated in partnership with Well + Good, the shop will offer wellness products ranging from velvety gratitude journals ($20) to a microwavable plush sloth ($25) that smells like lavender and — according to marketing copy — is “great for colic relief.”

Health & Beauty

Gold Coast spa Elina Organics (100 E. Walton St., #600e, elinaorganics.com) says it’s the first and only spa in Chicago to get the Italian face-and-body-firming machine called Icoone Laser. New treatments incorporating the machine include the Icoone Anti-Aging treatment for face and neck ($180) and the Icoone with Soft Laser Body Remodeling and Tissue Firming Treatment ($145 to $200).

Retail News of the Week

Stationery store Papyrus is closing its stores. Read more.

Nike is dropping these special sneakers for its 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Read more.

A Naperville sixth-grader has started his own charitable sneaker line. Read more.

