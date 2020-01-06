West Loop’s Most Relaxing Room

This Week’s Top Story

If you need some reclaimed me-time after the holidays (and who’s doesn’t?) pencil in a visit to Scratch Goods (847 W. Randolph St., scratchgoods.com). The beauty store recently moved to an airy new loft in the West Loop. Flooded with natural light and stocked with fresh plants and hanging wicker chairs, the place is like a visual exhale.

In addition to peddling earthy beauty products like a lavender-mint body scrub ($18) and a sea-clay mask ($22), the store hosts all sorts of wellness programming. This month, events range from a candlelit yoga class ($12) to a facial gua sha workshop ($35).

Frye (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) is offering up to 40 percent off on select shoe styles. Shop a biker-style bootie with hammered studs (reduced from $398 to $219), waxed suede combat boots (reduced from $278 to $199), or cowboy boots with desert cactus flowers (reduced from $458 to $279).

The sale at Cynthia Rowley (1648 N. Damen Ave., cynthiarowley.com) offers discounts on bright, floaty dresses. Shop a puff-sleeve party dress with a tiered mini skirt (reduced from $445 to $222) and a yellow sundress with pink contrast stitching (reduced from $365 to $146). Discounts also apply to tops, swimwear, and accessories.

Fresh Frances (1932 S. Halsted St., Ste. 204, freshfrancescards.com) holds its warehouse sale on January 11 and 12. The local wholesaler makes colorful and witty greeting cards, as well as boxed thank-you notes, notebooks, and more. At the sale, all items will be at least 50 percent off.

Local pot dispensaries are drawing lines over 100-shoppers deep. Read more.

Project Runway contestant Chelsey Cater chats with WGN about her life as a designer in Chicago. Read more.

A new wellness lounge in River North offers IV drips and more. Read more.

