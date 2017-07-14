Bulgari Reopens on Michigan Avenue with an Italian Design

This Week’s Top Story

After a six-month renovation, the Bulgari (bulgari.com) boutique has reopened at 909 North Michigan Avenue. Staffers greet shoppers with a resounding bongiorno, and that’s not the only way the store nods to the brand’s Roman roots.

Architect Peter Marino—who will speak at the Art Institute of Chicago later this summer—designed the space using entirely Italian materials. Everything from the marble accents to the serpentine, glass chandeliers were brought in from the mother land. And just outside the entrance, an inlaid eight-pointed star signifies that all roads lead to Rome.

The boutique’s gleaming cases hold baubles from Bulgari’s signature lines, including its Colosseum-inspired B.Zero1 collection and coiled pieces from the Serpenti designs. Toward the front of the space, pieces from the new Divas’ Dream collection were inspired by the fluted shape of tiles in ancient Roman mosaics. The boutique also carries bags and fragrances, and is one of seven in the country to offer a bridal suite.

Decked with a vintage photo of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor (a legendary Bulgari fan), the suite is bathed in a blue-tinted light that enhances the sparkle on diamond engagement rings.

Marc Jacobs (11 E. Walton St., marcjacobs.com) has taken up to 50 percent off select items for its Summer Sale. Score deals on an embroidered MTV x Marc Jacobs raglan sweatshirt (reduced from $350 to $175) and a laser-cut embellished tote (reduced from $950 to $570).

Max Mara (900 N. Michigan Ave., us.maxmara.com) has slashed prices on blouses, knitwear, coats, and more. Get a head start on fall shopping with a pink wool-and-angora coat (reduced from $2,850 to $1,425) and silk-satin shirt with a shawl collar (reduced from $595 to $297).

Splendid (3510 N. Southport Ave., splendid.com) has taken up to 50 percent off select styles for its Summer Sale. Items include a breezy chambray slip dress (reduced from $118 to $79)—perfect for brunch at the nearby Southport Grocery & Café—and a bamboo gauze off-the-shoulder top (reduced from $88 to $64).

Indochino (indochino.com), an online, made-to-measure menswear company, opens a Chicago flagship at the Shops at North Bridge (520 N. Michigan Ave.) tomorrow. The 1,333-square-foot showroom is staffed with so-called “style guides,” who meet with customers one-on-one to create custom shirts or suits. After shoppers choose their own fabrics, pocket styles, lapels, and monograms, each piece is made to order. Garments are then delivered to clients in about four weeks.

If you’re headed to Pitchfork Music Festival (1501 W. Randolph St.) this weekend, schedule some shopping time between band sets. Renegade Craft Fair (renegadecraft.com) will set up shop within festival grounds, and will offer goods from some 50 makers. You’ll be able to stock up on everything from leather fringe necklaces to Palo Santo perfume oil and tote bags with Southwest patterns.

