Local Designer Shernett Swaby Opens an Artsy New Store

This Week’s Top Story

Local designer Shernett Swaby (shernettswaby.com) has opened her second local boutique. After setting up shop in West Town eight years ago, the Jamaican-born designer recently debuted a new space at 750 North Franklin Street.

Swaby describes herself as a “fashion artist,” rather than as a fashion designer, and her pieces have arty flourishes like asymmetrical silhouettes and three-dimensional details. The store’s perks include free alterations and the chance to collaborate on one-of-a-kind pieces. Swaby is available to meet with shoppers to design custom garments.

Top Sales This Week

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) has taken up to 60 percent off select spring and resort styles. Find a summery white dress with a scoop-neck silhouette (reduced from $795 to $318), a tailored jacket with sequin embellishments (reduced from $1,595 to $957) and a jumpsuit made of embroidered lace (reduced from $1,295 to $518).

Escada (51 E. Oak St., escada.us) just received a slew of pre-fall pieces, so items from previous seasons have been reduced by up to 60 percent. Score deals on a textured cotton shift dress (reduced from $1,150 to $460) and a fitted, belted blazer (reduced from $1,225 to $490).

Rebecca Minkoff (106 E. Oak St., rebeccaminkoff.com) is hosting a summer sale. Discounted items include a chevron quilted cross-body bag (reduced from $355 to $213) and a light denim backpack with patches (reduced from $245 to $164).

At Vince (106 E. Oak St., vince.com), sale items include a silky pleat-neck camisole (reduced from $220 to $132) and a belted midi shirt dress in Italian cotton (reduced from $345 to $207).

Pop-Up

In celebration of HBO’s four-part documentary, The Defiant Ones, Bloomingdale’s (900 N. Michigan Ave., bloomingdales.com) hosts a pop-up shop filled with themed merchandise this month. The doc profiles the friendship between rapper Dr. Dre and record producer Jimmy Lovine; merch includes trucker hats, bomber jackets, and music tees.

Opening

Champs Sports (112 S. State St., champssports.com) opens a new State Street store on Saturday. The two-story shop sells athletic footwear and apparel for men, women, and children; it also has a “hat lounge.”

Health & Beauty

Designer and Chicago native Cynthia Rowley has teamed up with COOLA, a luxury sun and skincare brand, to create a limited-edition sun-care kit. Packed in a water-resistant, neoprene pouch that’s decked with Rowley’s summery floral print, the kit contains everything from a citrus-scented mineral sunscreen to a bold red lipstick that contains SPF. The clutch goes for $75, and proceeds from its sales will benefit the Ocean Conservancy. Pick it up at coolasuncare.com.

Retail News of the Week

