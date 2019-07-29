A Pop-up for Sneakerheads in Fulton Market

This Week’s Top Story

StockX (stockx.com), which started as an online marketplace for high-end sneakers, has opened its first Chicago pop-up. Operating at 936 West Fulton Market through August 4, the 2,000-square-foot space will primarily serve as a drop-off spot for StockX sellers. Additionally, it will host panel discussions on topics ranging from Chicago’s streetwear culture to painting. And if you like some history with your sneakers, the venue also houses a Jordan Retrospective with vintage pieces from the brand.

Top Sales This Week

Mackage (40 E. Oak St., mackage.com) is offering select styles from its Spring/Summer 2019 collection for 40 percent off. Stock up on stylish coats and jackets that range from a moto leather jacket with a holographic effect (reduced from $890 to $623) to a double-face wool coat with bell sleeves (reduced from $700 to $474).

Universal Standard (universalstandard.com), which just opened a West Loop concept shop, is hosting an online sample sale to benefit Planned Parenthood. Running through July 31, the sale offers discounts on items such as a rose-colored caftan dress (reduced from $80 to $49) and a puff-sleeve sweatshirt (reduced from $70 to $39).

At Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com), which has seen some financial trouble lately. Some designer pieces are available for up to 75 percent off. Score discounts on wild pieces like Maison Margiela’s platform glitter pumps with a split toe (reduced from $1,390 to $549) or veer more classic with Dries Van Noten’s striped cotton poplin blouse (reduced from $460 to $229).

Retail News of the Week

Vogue reviews the outrageous fashion at the Pitchfork Festival. Read more.

Kanye West has a new clothing line in the works. Read more.

The former Double Door space might become a Yeti store. Read more.

