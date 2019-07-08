Local Designer Names Wedding Rings After Beyoncé and Sophia Loren

This Week’s Top Story

Local designer Viviana Langhoff has launched a new collection of alternative bridal jewelry. One year in the making and dubbed the VL Collection, the line includes several rings are named after much-celebrated women.

The Beyoncé ($5,200), for instance, tops a 14K white gold band with a grey Spinel center stone with a diamond halo. Named after Sophia Loren, the Sophia ($2,800) pairs a 14K yellow gold band with a fair-trade blue or green sapphire center stone that’s flanked with diamonds.

Langhoff, who’s custom-designed jewelry for the past decade, can also personalize some of the rings with customized stone colors or prong sets.

The collection is available online, or at Logan Square’s Adornment + Theory (2644 N. Milwaukee Ave.) Fun fact: Langhoff is a multidisciplinary artist who also designed the boutique’s interior.

Top Sales This Week

Jimmy Choo (114 E. Oak St., us.jimmychoo.com) is holding its Spring/Summer ’19 Sale, which takes 50 percent off select shoe styles. Sale items include pointed-toe pumps in champagne glitter (reduced from $850 to $425) and black suede sandals adorned with a crystal star (reduced from $1,395 to $698).

Escada (51 E. Oak St., escada.com) has taken 60 percent off prices on select items. Nab a raspberry-pink crepe satin dress with draped cape sleeves (reduced from $1,695 to $678) or cotton floral pants (reduced from $850 to $340).

iD Chicago (2130 N. Damen Ave., idchicago.com) hosts its Stoop Sale July 12 to 14. During the event, some furniture and home accessories will be available for 50 to 70 percent off.

Paul Stuart (107 E. Oak St., paulstuart.com) is holding its Semi-Annual sale, offering some Spring 2019 tailored clothing for up to 40 percent off. Discounts apply to suits and sport jackets.

Health & Beauty

Gold Coast salon Bentley Hair & Beauty (43 E. Oak St., bentleyhb.com) is offering an incentive to pep up your midday beauty routine. Each Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., the salon will offer blow-outs for $35. Bonus: Products from Shu Umera and Kerastase are available at 25 percent off during that time.

Want to stretch out your summer days — in more ways than one? Be early to rise on Sundays through July 28 to make the 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Yoga classes at Cindy’s Rooftop (12 S. Michigan Ave.), led by instructors from Exhale (exhalespa.com). Classes go for $25 a pop; sign up here.

Yoga Six (yogasix.com) is offering this deal through July 14: buy a six pack of classes for $116, and if you use all six classes by the end of the month, you’ll get a $50 credit toward select memberships.

Retail News of the Week

