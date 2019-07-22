Lululemon’s Biggest Store Ever Opens in Lincoln Park

This Week’s Top Story

Earlier this month, Lululemon (944 W. North Ave., shop.lululemon.com) opened its largest store yet in none other than Lincoln Park. It’s not just the whopping 20,000 square feet of space that differentiates this outpost. It’s also Lululemon’s first “experiential” store, which means that in addition to selling yoga and fitness goodies, the store will also host group fitness classes and provide workspace for telecommuters.

Specifically, two studios in the store will host daily yoga and high-intensity cardio classes; there’s also a plush space for group and individual meditation. Also inside is a restaurant, Fuel Space — the company’s first — which offers stuff like smoothies, black bean burgers, and a wheat-berry power bowl.

Top Sales This Week

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) is still holding its Anniversary Sale. The retailer’s largest sale of the year temporarily lowers prices on new arrivals in departments ranging from fashion and beauty to home and accessories. When the sale ends on August 5, the items will go back to regular price.

Madewell (932 N. Rush St., madewell.com) is holding the Big Deal sale, which takes an extra 40 percent off sale styles. Score discounted wardrobe staples include flowy white t-shirts, skinny cropped jeans, and leather belts.

At Alice and Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com), sale items include a ruffled maxi dress (reduced from $595 to $238) and a hamsa-embellished clutch (reduced from $550 to $220).

Events

Wicker Park Fest (wickerparkfest.com) takes over Milwaukee Avenue July 26 to 28. The 100-plus vendors will include several local boutiques and designers. Look out for Damen + Hastings, set to make its festival debut. The Chicago-based company — which will offer free monogramming onsite — creates leather accessories for men including belts, wallets, and bracelet sets. There will also be chances to shop clothing, handbags, candles, and (because it is 2019) CBD oils.

Night Market on Prairie, a Moroccan-inspired evening market, returns to the rooftop garden of Ace Hotel Chicago’s (311 N. Morgan St.) on Thursday. Curated by Julie Ghatan, who owns West Town’s Dovetail boutique, the market will showcase handcrafted products from some 15 local businesses. The mix will include plant-based beauty products, aromatherapy by a local herbalist, quirky glass art, and more. Click here to learn more about the event.

This one’s for the kids: The 900 Shops (900 N. Michigan Ave., shop900.com) hosts the sea-themed “Underwater Wonders” event through Sunday. Kids can have their photo snapped with a mermaid and check out a pop-up with ocean-themed arts and crafts; there will also be seashell-shaped cookies and a fishtail braid bar.

Retail News of the Week

Barneys might file for bankruptcy. Read more.

Portillo’s now has a line of hot-dog-themed shirts. Read more.

Fashion tech firm Moda Operandi will open a Chicago office. Read more.

