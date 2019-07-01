Purveyor of Affordable Sofas Opens West Loop Showroom

This Week’s Top Story

Burrow (burrow.com) has opened its second brick-and-mortar store in the West Loop. (The first opened in New York City, just last year.) At 160 North Morgan Street, the showroom sells modern, affordable seating options with a clean but homey aesthetic.

Sink into the Nomad sectional sofa ($1,795), which has a reversible chaise, and check out the Nomad loveseat ($995). Burrow also makes ottomans, pillows, and throws.

Launched in 2017, the direct-to-consumer furniture company has a nontraditional model: Its sofas come delivered to customers’ doorsteps, and can reportedly be assembled in 10 minutes. Burrow also uses its showrooms for more than just retail: At night, its 3,800-square-foot Chicago outpost will serve as an event space.

Top Sales This Week

Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com) is holding its Semi-Annual Sale. During the event, score up to 60 percent off select items, like a linen dress with colorful stitch work (reduced from $598 to $419; get an extra 25 percent off by entering EXTRA at checkout). Sale prices also apply to shoes and handbags.

Swarovski (540 N. Michigan Ave., swarovski.com) has taken up to 50 percent off select pieces. Grab a pendant with a pavé-encrusted bee (reduced from $169 to $84.50) and a bracelet with a sparkling green evil eye (reduced from $99 to $49.50).

Timberland (625 N. Michigan Ave., timberland.com) is holding its Summer Sale, offering discounts on select shoe styles. Pick up a pair of canvas Oxford shoes (reduced from $65 to $49.99) or leather sneakers (reduced from $110 to $89.99).

Peter Millar (877 N. Rush St., petermillar.com) is offering discounts on some of its soft jackets. Pick up a classic windowpane jacket (reduced from $495 to $396.50) or a jersey jacket (reduced from $998 to $499).

Health & Beauty

DECIEM (1401 N. Milwaukee Ave., deciem.com), the buzzy beauty brand, has launched the first skincare mask under its brand The Ordinary. Priced at just $12, the Salicylic Acid 2% Masque uses charcoal and Amazonian clays to absorb excess oil in the skin. It also contains squalene, which hydrates; the salicylic acid targets blemishes and skin congestion. For more on the beauty brands Wicker Park outpost, click here; here are more beauty products you can pick up at the store.

Retail News of the Week

