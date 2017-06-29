Michigan Avenue Gets Its First Wedding-Party Boutique

This Week’s Top Story

Finding (actually) attractive bridesmaid dresses just got easier. Weddington Way (weddingtonway.com), a wedding-party boutique that began as a digital showroom, has opened its first Chicago store.

Housed in the Banana Republic location at 744 North Michigan Avenue, the boutique offer personal styling consultations and allows shoppers to take home fabric swatches to help coordinate the colors of wedding parties. Additionally, accessories and gifts are available on site.

Top Sales This Week

In case you missed National Sunglasses Day on June 27 (it happens), there’s still time to celebrate it at Lumen Optical (lumenoptical.com). With multiple local stores, the brand is marking the special day by offering 30 percent off all sunglasses styles through July 4.

Ted Baker London (1009 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) is offering select styles at up to 50 percent off. Find a baby-pink dress with sparkles and a scallop hem (reduced from $365 to $146) and a fitted T-shirt scattered with blossoms (reduced from $79 to $55).

L.K. Bennett (900 N. Michigan Ave., lkbennett.com), a Kate Middleton–approved brand, is also giving major discounts on women’s clothing and accessories. Score a printed cocktail dress (reduced from $625 to $313) for summer soirees, or ’60s-inspired suede trousers (reduced from $725 to $507.50) for smart day dressing.

Pop-Up

Local fashion brand Soundoff (soundoffdesign.com) will release its new Summer of Love line at a pop-up event on Sunday. Taking over Sidetrack Chicago (3349 N. Halsted St.) from 1 to 4 p.m., the event will offer shopping, a fashion show, and a live performance.

Health & Beauty

Miranda Kerr is headed to Chicago. The Victoria’s Secret model and natural-health enthusiast hits Sephora (605 N. Michigan Ave., sephora.com) on Saturday to introduce products from her new Kora Organics Noni Glow Collection (koraorganics.com). Chicago is Kerr’s first U.S. stop as she launches the products stateside. So, locals will be among the first to quench dehydrated skin with Noni Glow Body Oil—or rev up their heart chakras with Kerr’s Love for All Heart Chakra Aromatherapy Oil. The line also contains a face oil and the Noni Glow Superfood Dietary Supplement powder.

In case you’re curious, Noni is a fruit that Kerr has been juicing and drinking since she was 13 years old. “I really feel that it’s the key to my health and vitality,” she has said. Have more questions for the model? You can ask her yourself on Saturday.

Yoga Six (yogasix.com) has partnered with Willis Tower’s Skydeck for an unusual yoga experience that ends with a toast. Dubbed Sky High Silent Yoga, the July 13 event will treat guests to “silent yoga:” Each guest will get an individual pair of headphones, and will listen to poses and DJ beats through them. After the 60-minute class comes a beer tasting. Tickets are $45; reserve yours here.

Retail News of the Week

