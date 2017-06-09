This Chicago-Based Luxury Line Specializes in Elegant Bomber Jackets

This Week’s Top Story

Officially launching today, Neval (nevalstyle.com) is a Chicago-based luxury brand that sells bomber jackets and scarves made out of handwoven textiles. Designer and founder Anadil Johnson sourced the fabric for her debut collection from Bangladesh, the country where she was born.

In an area known as the Golden Village, craftspeople use an ancient method of tapestry weaving to create a fabric called Jamdani. The exotic textile is featured heavily in Neval’s Summer 2017 collection, and plays into the brand’s socially conscious, internationally minded mission.

“By only working with certified, free-trade organizations, we empower the weavers with new skill sets that open up their craft to a larger international market,” Johnson says. “For future collections, we hope to source rare textiles from other parts of the world to highlight stories from different cultures.”

Though she sources her fabrics from abroad, Johnson is proud that her pieces are manufactured locally. “Chicago is the perfect place to design and manufacture our collection because of the strong Midwestern work ethic, which is in alignment with manufacturing quality products that are built to last,” the designer says. “We are part of the slow fashion movement, and believe that clothing should last longer than just a season.”

The built-to-last garments include bomber jackets ($695–$795) in two silhouettes. The Boho Monarch jacket is cropped and fitted and has blousy sleeves. The more casual Urban Monarch jacket is longer, with raglan, bracelet-length sleeves. And, the ornate scarves ($195) are long and skinny.

What’s more, each piece has a story—or a secret—behind it. Though the geometric pattern on the Boho Monarch’s fabric looks floral, it’s actually meant to represent tiger’s paws. The scarves are inspired by sashes that 17th century emperors wore. And, both jackets are reversible.

Top Sales This Week

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) is offering up to 50 percent off select designer items. Stock up on date night outfits, like this accordion-pleated gauze jacket by J.W. Anderson (reduced from $1,450 to $1,019).

Versace (933 N. Rush St., versace.com) is hosting its spring/summer 2017 sale. Discounted items include a Medusa Head swimsuit (reduced from $425 to $212)—clearly, Oak Street Beach needs more of those—and a belted trench coat (reduced from $5,945 to $2,747).

Vince (106 E. Oak St., vince.com) is offering discounts on warm-weather separates such as a silk, V-neck camisole (reduced from $245 to $147) and a waffle-stitch tank in Italian cotton (reduced from $295 to $177). Consider your tacos-at-Quiote attire solved.

Maje (100 E. Oak St., maje.com) has slashed prices on selected items by 50 percent. Score a bit of Parisian style with a short cardigan (reduced from $325 to $227.50) and a short, guipure dress (reduced from $545 to $272.50). Maje’s adjoining sister store, Sandro, is also holding a sale.

Health & Beauty

Equinox (equinox.com) has partnered with Revival Food Hall (125 S. Clark St.) on a series of free fitness classes to be held every other Thursday for six weeks. The classes run from 6:30 to 8 a.m., and the June 22 iteration will offer Pride-themed hip-hop yoga. Ensuing classes will focus on meditation, arms, glutes, and more. Find more information, and register for classes, here.

Retail News of the Week

A pop-up boutique in Edgebrook sells summer dresses, handbags, and jewelry. Read more.

Michael Kors will close 125 stores. Read more.

Who What Wear rounds up the best Chicago boutiques. Read more.

Share







