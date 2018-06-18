The Parisian Linens That Jackie Kennedy Brought to the White House Are on Sale

This Week’s Top Story

Maze Home (735 Elm St., Winnetka, shop.mazehome.com) is holding its semi-annual sale on D. Porthault Linens. The Parisian brand—famously beloved by style icons Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Jackie Onassis—turns out linens, lingerie, and accessories with hand-screen prints. (Fun fact: Founded in the 1920s, D. Porthault is known as the first to put out printed bedsheets.)

Running in store and online, Maze’s sale takes 20 percent off all in-stock items from the luxury brand. Look for everything from bed linens to cosmetic bags, pillows, lingerie and robes, and tabletop items.

Our picks? Dainty cocktail napkins embroidered with blue lilacs (regular price $195), a floaty robe with ruffled sleeves (regular price $400), and a summery duvet cover in blue-and-white striped percale (regular price $1,200). The sale runs through June 30.

Top Sales This Week

Rent the Runway (renttherunway.com) is hosting its Friends and Family Sale. Using the code “WELCOME,” new customers can score 25 percent off their first rental for $50 or more. For summer events, consider renting a lacy yellow dress ($35 to $50 to rent), an asymmetrical dress with floral print ($30 to $35 to rent), or a striped, high-low style ($50 to $70 to rent).

Anne Fontaine (909 N. Michigan Ave., annefontaine.com) is offering 30 to 50 percent off select styles in stores and online. Discounted items include a blouse with cutout floral embroidery (reduced from $450 to $315) and a satin cocktail dress with black-and-white macramé (reduced from $1,295 to $906).

Camper (540 N. Michigan Ave., camper.com) has taken up to 40 percent off select items. Find quirky women’s heels in texturized pink leather (reduced from $150 to $120) and men’s sandals with thermal insulation (reduced from $170 to $136).

Pop-Up

Luxury Garage Sale (luxurygaragesale.com), which has two local brick-and-mortar shops, opens a pop-up in Lincoln Park on June 20. Open through July 20, the shop will sell a capsule collection of items from luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci. The opening reception, scheduled for June 21 from 6 to 8 p.m., is open to the public; the shop is at 924 West Armitage Avenue.

Health & Beauty

Ritz-Carlton Chicago (160 E. Pearson St., ritzcarlton.com) is offering a new package that turns a manicure and pedicure into a luxurious, champagne-drenched day. Called “Spa, Sip & Sail,” the experience starts out with a manicure and pedicure—and a glass of champagne—in the hotel’s newly revamped spa. Afterwards, hop on a two-hour boat ride on the Chicago River and take in the sights while sipping champagne and noshing on snacks. The package goes for $325; find more details here.

Dana Hotel and Spa’s (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com) new “Made for Men” package offers pampering with a side of whiskey and golf. (That’s manly, right?) Available through August 31, the package includes an overnight stay at the hotel and a “Tune Up” spa treatment. The service blends a deep-tissue massage with a facial and a pedicure; there’s also a whiskey tasting at the onsite Leviathan and the opportunity to practice your putt at Diversey Driving Range. Rates start at $615; find more details here.

Retail News of the Week

Co-working space Co-Optim has partnered with Chanel and Bloomingdale’s to offer its members fragrance and hand lotion. Read more.

The vacant Cook County Hospital might become a Hyatt Hotel with retail space. Read more.

See inside the Costume Council of the Chicago History Museum’s annual spring luncheon. Read more.

