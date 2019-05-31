Cool-Girl Staple Christina Karin Opens in Wicker Park

This Week’s Top Story

Local designer Christina Karin Monley, who helms the Christina Karin fashion label, has opened her first flagship store at 2301 West North Avenue. The 1,500-square-foot space — decked with cactus plants, a zebra skin rug, and a neon sign spelling out “Chicago” — serves as both a storefront and as design HQ for the brand.

Every six weeks or so, the store will showcase a new collection of contemporary womenswear that spans basics and statement pieces. Cash in on the brand’s cool, city-smart vibe with a black-and-white “Je t’aime” t-shirt with mesh panels ($88) and cropped swing pants in lightweight crepe ($159). Accessories will also be part of the mix. The store keeps regular 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; it’s also open by appointment.

Top Sales This Week

The Golden Triangle (330 N. Clark St., goldentriangle.biz) is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a sale that takes 50 percent off select items in its inventory. Score deals on a Midcentury Eames table in Calcutta marble (reduced from $17,000 to $8,500), a Doria Leuchten chandelier from 1970 (reduced from $12,000 to $6,000), or a set of four Louis XV-style armchairs from 19th century France (reduced from $11,000 to $5,500).

Escada (51 E. Oak St., escada.com) is offering up to 60 percent off on select items. Pick up a printed leather heart bag (reduced from $1,095 to $657) or a two-tone floral blazer (reduced from $1,495 to $897).

Opening

Havenly (havenly.com), the online service that connects consumers with interior designers, opens a pop-up shop at Interior Define (833 W. Armitage Ave.) on June 9. Open through September 30, the so-called “guideshop” allows shoppers to meet with designers for a free 30-minute consultation that includes an idea board and a shopping list. Paid packages are also available, offering more in-depth design guidance for $79 to $169. Book an appointment here.

Health & Beauty

You might not be able to dance quite like Beyoncé can — but wouldn’t it be fun to try? Tonight, Studio Three (studiothree.com) hosts a “Beychella — Homecoming” Dance Workshop at Skydeck at Willis Tower (233 S. Wacker Dr.). Choreographers will lead you through at 90-minute sequence suited to all levels of dancer, from beginner to, well, Beyoncé. Bring sneakers and stick around after the class to snap photos from the famous Ledge on Skydeck’s 103rd floor. Find ticket info here.

Retail News of the Week

Designer Virgil Abloh will release a new shoe tied to his exhibit at the MCA. Read more.

A new store set to open at 1552 West Fullerton Avenue will sell CBD products from a local MD. Read more.

Marc Jacobs has launched a new line, The Marc Jacobs. Read more.

