Get a Parisian-Inspired Handbag at the Clare V. Pop-up in Lincoln Park

This Week’s Top Story

Clare V. (clarev.com) has set up temporary shop in Chicago at 939 West Armitage Avenue. Based in Los Angeles, the brand will sell women’s handbags and accessories at a cozy Lincoln Park pop-up open through July 15.

At 550 square feet, the local space was designed by sisters Amy and Sarah Blessing, who have also designed pop-ups for Goop.

The stamp-sized shop sells the preppy, Parisian-inspired accessories the brand is best known for. Look for the Simple Tote ($395 to $535), Le Box Bag ($325 to $425), and the Midi Sac ($299 to $345). Like the furniture? Much of it was culled from local shops, including Jayson Home, and can be purchased. There’s also artwork for sale.

Top Sales This Week

M2057 (833 W. Washington Blvd., m2057.com) is offering 50 to 70 percent off on sale items. Score discounts on summery dresses, tops, and jackets by stopping by the store on West Randolph Street, or set up a personal shopping appointment by emailing customercare@m2057.com. Sale items include a faux wrap dress inspired by a trench coat (reduced from $625 to $315) and a striped maxi dress (reduced from $315 to $160).

The Frye Company (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) has taken 40 percent off select sneaker and sandal styles. To get the discount on polished leather wedges ($288) or hiking-inspired sneaker boots ($248), enter SUMMER40 at checkout.

At Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com), pick up dresses, bags, shoes, and more for up to 50 percent off. Pick up a floaty, dipped-hem dress with a floral print (reduced from $410 to $293) or a light-pink evening bag with an embellished bow (reduced from $100 to $54).

On Instagram Stories, swank women’s store Neapolitan (560 Chestnut St., Winnetka, neapolitanonline.com) teased a sale on Prada items. For more details, give the shop a ring at 847-441-7784.

Pop-Ups

Bixbee (bixbee.com), which sells designer backpacks and children’s accessories, is hosting The Imagination Station at 915 West North Avenue through September 2019. The ticketed retail experience takes visitors through a series of Instagram-worthy rooms, each with a different theme such as “mystical forest.” There will also be a retail component, selling backpacks, sleeping bags, luggage, and more. Find ticket info here.

The Darling (905 W. Randolph St., thedarlingchi.com), a late-night eatery with an English botanical theme, is hosting “My Darling: A Floral Pop-Up” through the summer. Featuring flowers from The Plant Shop, the pop-up is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it offers ready-made bouquets as well as the option to pull together arrangements onsite.

Retail News of the Week

See inside the MCA’s chic gala for the opening of “Figures of Speech.” Read more.

Herman Miller is moving its showroom from The Mart to Fulton Market. Read more.

Stadium Goods, which sells high-end secondhand sneakers, is coming to the Gold Coast. Read more.

