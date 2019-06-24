Lingerie for All Sizes in Lincoln Park

This Week’s Top Story

Lively (823 W. Armitage Ave., wearlively.com), which originated online, has opened a brick-and-mortar location in Lincoln Park. True to its name, the boutique has lots of pep; it’s washed in palm prints and pale-pink hues, and cabana-style fitting rooms add to the beachy vibe.

The hip, size-inclusive brand is known for lingerie so comfortable it doubles as loungewear — or what the store has dubbed “Leisurée.” All bras are $35; the shop also sells underwear, loungewear, bodysuits, and swimsuits. Fit specialists are available onsite, and you can pre-book your appointment here. The Chicago shop marks the second for the brand, which also has a store in New York City.

Top Sales This Week

The Semi-Annual Sale at Rebecca Minkoff (rebeccaminkoff.com) takes up to 60 percent off select items. Score a leather backpack with adjustable straps (reduced from $278 to $129), a whipstitch hobo in berry-colored suede (reduced from $328 to $129) and more.

Walter E. Smithe (smithe.com) has extended its Friends & Family sale through June 30. The promotion offers a $500 towards the first $1,500 purchase; then, score 15 to 20 percent discounts.

As it makes room for new fall merchandise, WPA Chicago (314 W. Superior St., wpachicago.com) is holding a sample sale that offers 40 percent discounts on floor samples from Maxalto and B&B Italia. There are also discounts on Arclinea kitchen displays.

Health & Beauty

Lululemon will host its first Chicago Beats Per Minute concert at Park West (322 W. Armitage Ave.) on Thursday. Featuring singer Daya, the event has tickets at varying price points. With a $55 VVIP pass, you can take part in a preconcert yoga session with Daya; general admission is free (but, sadly, does not include any sun salutations). Pick up tickets and learn more about the event here.

VibeUp and Block 37 have teamed up for a Summer Sunshine Sweat and Social on Saturday. Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event takes place on the second floor of the downtown shopping center (108 N. State Street) and includes fitness classes and a “Mindful Market” with shopping and mini massages. Nab tickets here.

Market

Ludlow Liquors (2959 N. California Ave.) teams up with Commercio Popular to host “Compop: Fotos y Recuerdos” on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The market will showcase work from Latin artists, including photographers and zine makers. There will also be plants for sale from Plant Shop Chicago, mezcal cocktails, and a vinyl soundtrack. There is no cover charge.

Retail News of the Week

Lululemon has launched a line of personal care products. Read more.

The Chicago Tribune rounds up wicker accessories for the season. Read more.

Dive into the history of Early to Bed, the 20-year-old sex shop in Andersonville. Read more.

