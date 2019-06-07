Where to Score Rare Virgil Abloh Stuff This Summer

This Week’s Top Story

Virgil Abloh is taking over Chicago this summer. As you might have heard, the Rockford, Illinois–born design designer — who helms the edgy fashion label Off-White and serves as artistic director for menswear at Louis Vuitton — is the subject of the highly anticipated “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago Ave.), which opens today. Within the museum, a shop called Church & State will feature best-selling Off-White pieces as well as new designs inspired by exhibition.

A few blocks south of the museum at 673 North Michigan Avenue, the NikeLab Chicago Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh is open through July 28. Designed by Abloh, the pop-up sells limited-edition Nike products; it also serves as the headquarters for a mentorship program that Abloh is spearheading for young, local artists.

And in the West Loop, a new pop-up shop pays homage to the hometown hero’s work at Louis Vuitton. Dubbed the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2019 Chicago Residency, the space will be open at 1100 West Randolph until July 7. In a bright-orange setting specifically designed for the residency, the pop-up will showcase Abloh’s Fall/Winter menswear collection for the iconic French brand, along with a selection of orange clothing and accessories designed specifically for the Chicago pop-up. Why orange? It’s inspired by urban living.

Top Sales This Week

Max Mara (900 N. Michigan Ave., us.maxmara.com) is offering select Spring 2019 styles for 30 percent off. Score a reversible trench coat with bold red-and-white stripes (reduced from $1,465 to $1,025) or a wet-effect viscose georgette dress (reduced $1,125 to $787). The latter gives us slight Kim-Kardashian-at-the-Met-Gala vibes — can you see it?

Tumi (645 N. Michigan Ave., tumi.com) is holding its semi-annual sale. Get deals on travel essentials including a four-wheeled packing case (reduced from $895 to $609) and a carry-on bag with wheels (reduced from $700 to $489).

As it closes its Michigan Avenue store, Top Shop (830 N. Michigan Ave., us.topshop.com) is offering up to 50 percent off select items. Pick up fun pieces for summer including floral embroidered shorts (reduced from $65 to $24) and a red jumpsuit with polka dots (reduced from $75 to $30).

Opening

Hip eyewear brand Warby Parker (warbyparker.com) opens its fifth area location in the Loop on Thursday. At 144 South Clark Street, the new shop nods to Chicago with an Art Deco–style ceiling inspired by the Field Museum. It will sell the brand’s full range of optical and sun wear, including the new Crystal Overlay collection.

Pop-Ups

Rebel Nell (rebelnell.com) hosts a pop-up at Jackson Junge Gallery (1389 N. Milwaukee Ave.) on June 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Based in Detroit, the social enterprise employs women who are overcoming homelessness, and turns paint chips from fallen street art into colorful jewelry. The pop-up dovetails nicely with the gallery’s current exhibit, Public Spaces, which features work by muralists and other artists who typically work in the public domain.

The Box Shops by Related Public Shopping Market is now open at 725 West Randolph Street. Housed in converted shipping containers, the shops showcase local companies selling everything from men’s sportswear to dog accessories. There’s also an outdoor lounge with jumbo games, and the shops will host events throughout the summer.

Retail News of the Week

Kanye West has awarded a Chicago-based designer with a grant. Read more.

The Chicago Tribune analyzes the state of retail on North Michigan Avenue. Read more.

Lost Larson will host a patisserie pop-up at Space 519 June 21 to 23. Read more.

