An Under-the-Radar Andersonville Shop Caters to the Rugged Bon Vivant

This Week’s Top Story

Cowboys and Astronauts (1478 W. Summerdale Ave., cowboysandastronauts.com) has been quietly open in Andersonville since November. And for shoppers seeking a different kind of menswear store—perhaps one that has an astronaut statue?—it’s worth peeking in.

In stocking the 850-square-foot shop, owners and Andersonville residents Matthew Buccilla and Greg Lanier had a very specific kind of customer in mind. Their target bon vivant needs essentials for hitting the town or the hiking trails; he’s also on the hunt for work basics and products for home entertaining.

As such, the store’s inventory ranges from apparel to accessories, grooming products, travel goods, and gifts. And, don’t expect to find the same things you’ll spot at big-box retailers. Buccilla and Lanier focus on curating items from “small-batch” labels not readily found in Chicago, including the bag brand Hex and the clothing label Bridge & Burn.

Top Sales This Week

As it prepares to move into its new space on April 5, Space 519 (900 N. Michigan Ave., space519.com) is holding a moving sale at its 900 Shops location. Prices on select items, including apparel and accessories, have already been reduced by 50 percent. From March 23 to March 29, discounts will be further reduced to 70 percent off. As previously reported, the store will open in bigger digs at 200 East Chestnut this spring.

L.K. Bennett (900 N. Michigan Ave., us.lkbennett.com), the Kate Middleton-approved English brand, has taken 40 percent off select styles in its mid-season sale. Find a pink satin party shoe embellished with a crystal brooch (reduced from $375 to $187.50), a fluid black print dress (reduced from $395 to $276.50), and a black-and-cream tweed jacket (reduced from $475 to $332.50).

Personal Appearance

Monica Viander will appear at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The London-based jewelry designer—known for her friendship bracelets, bright gemstones, and modern diamond pieces—will mingle with guests and offer styling tips. Shoppers can take advantage of complimentary engraving, and check out limited-edition pieces.

Event

The Chicago History Museum (1601 N. Clark St., chicagohistory.org) hosts “Celebrating and Contextualizing Queer Fashion” on March 22. Kicking off at 5:30 p.m., the event includes a panel discussion; there will also be a fashion show highlighting labels that don’t adhere to conventional gender rules. Purchase tickets here.

Retail News of the Week

Vogue peeks inside the South Loops Issues Barber and Beauty Salon. Read more.

Versace will no longer use furs in its fashion. Read more.

Toys R Us will liquidate its US operations. Read more.

Share







