Get These Cubs-Inspired Shoes at Allbirds

San Francisco–based shoe brand Allbirds (allbirds.com) has opened its first Chicago store at 843 West Armitage Avenue. Known for its understated, supremely comfortable sneakers, the company’s mission is to replace cheaper synthetics found in other footwear with natural alternatives. Its shoes are made with Merino wool, and also comprise materials such as recycled bottles and cardboard.

The Chicago store is the brand’s third in the United States, and it has features distinctive to its location. Customers ring up their purchases, for example, at a service bar that’s covered in brick and ivy. (Yep, that’d be an homage to Wrigley Field.) Each store also has its own three colors of laces that come with the Runner shoe. In Chicago, there are silver laces inspired by the Bean, yellow for the interior of the Chicago Theater, and navy blue as a nod to the Bears.

The store will also get its own limited-edition shoe. The blue shoe with red accents is inspired by the Cubs.

Through today, Madewell (932 N. Rush St., madewell.com) is offering 25 percent off new spring pieces. Celebrate the season with a floral embroidered butterfly top (reg. $92) or a sweet plaid shirt with ruffled sleeves (reg. $82). Use the code HEYBUDS to apply the discount at online checkout.

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) has sale pieces for up to 60 percent off. Take a risk with a stretch-leather pencil skirt (reduced from $1,195 to $717) or opt for a classic LBD in stretch crepe (reduced from $995 to $398).

Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) has added more than 2,000 styles to its sale, and prices are up to 40 percent off. Our fantasy picks? Dolce & Gabbana’s jewel satin sandal with a rose heel (reduced from $2,575 to $1,802) and a smocked metallic top (reduced from $375 to $149) that looks disco-ready.

Randolph Street Market (randolphstreetmarket.com) brings its “Spring Fling” to Plumber’s Hall (1341 W. Randolph St.) on March 30 and 31. The indoor market will feature 125 vendors selling vintage fashion, home goods, art, and even hot sauces. There’s also an on-site Bloody Mary bar. Pick up tickets here.

This may be the cutest workout you grind out all week. On March 31, The Blackstone Hotel (636 S. Michigan Ave.) offers a free fitness called “Plank with Puppies” at 2 p.m. Held in the hotel’s Art Hall, the event kicks off with a 50-minute BarRestore workout hosted by instructors from The Barre Code. Afterward, attendees can hit a “puppy pop-up” with adoptable pups from the Anti-Cruelty Society. To register for the fitness class, sign up here.

Macy’s annual flower show struck up on Sunday at the State Street store. Read more.

Read up on Weekend Max Mara’s new spring collection. Read more.

Downers Grove native Denise Richards talks about her personal style. Read more.

