There’s a New Spa for Freezing and Floating in River North

There’s a new place to decompress in River North, but it’s kind of a secret. Freeze and Float Spa (freezefloatspa.com) just opened at 371 West Ontario Street, taking over a former furniture showroom on the building’s lower level. The subterranean relaxation den specializes in services geared toward holistic healing, including cryotherapy, sessions in an infrared sauna, and floating.

For the latter, clients check into private suites outfitted with showers and changing areas. In a roomy pod-like fixtures, a warm bath filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt awaits.

It’s thought that floating in the enclosed tub (sessions are typically 60 minutes) provides health benefits that extend well beyond relaxation: the Epsom salt is thought to generate digestive enzymes to help cleanse the body, while the restorative nature of the float can help boost the metabolism and support weight loss. (Floats range from $69 for first-timers to $99 for a single session.)

There are also benefits to be gleaned from a decidedly less cozy session in the Whole Body Cryosauna chamber. Within the chamber, liquid nitrogen envelops the body in a dry, cold cloud (single sessions range from $40 for first-time clients to $65). Purported benefits of cryotherapy include promotion of weight loss, better sleep patterns, anxiety relief, and more. Plus, you can warm up in the infrared sauna afterwards.

At Club Monaco (2206 N. Halsted St., clubmonaco.com), a robust sale selection includes rompers, dresses, swimsuits, separates, and more. We have our eye on a clean, polished jumpsuit (reduced from $279 to $219) and a cozy, oversized coat (reduced from $455 to $389).

Lake View boutique Krista K (3458 N. Southport Ave., kristak.com) has slashed prices on a range of women’s pieces, including sweaters, pants, and dresses. Shop a tie-neck top with a “sprinkle dot” print (reduced from $325 to $150) and skinny jeans with distressed knees (reduced from $230 to $99).

Inject some color back into your wardrobe with sale pieces from Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com). Discounted items include a cropped hoodie with a print inspired by Keith Haring (reduced from $375 to $225) and a ruffled silk dress with a bright camellia print (reduced from $495 to $297).

French furniture and lifestyle band Ligne Roset (440 N. Wells St., ligne-roset.com) is holding its semiannual sale through tomorrow, March 19. The promotion takes 15 percent off the entire selection, and discounts apply to sofas, dining tables, lighting, and more.

Swissôtel Chicago (323 E. Wacker Dr.) hosts Vitality Day on March 21. The wellness event offers a one-hour Sound Bath meditation class. Afterwards, sample “vitality”-inspired cocktails and snacks, get a hand massage, and participate in a mindfulness activity. Tickets are available here; a portion of proceeds benefits SOS Children’s Villages.

