This Traveling Shoe Store Has Set up a Permanent Home With Snacks

This Week’s Top Story

Chinelas, which sells comfy kicks from a roving shoe truck, has found a permanent home along the pedway of Block Thirty Seven (108 N. State St., wearchinelas.com)

Helmed by designer Christine Picerno, the Chicago-based shoe brand specializes in slip-on styles inspired by Argentine house slippers. There are crisscross sandals, loafers, and mules, and styles come in a rich variety of fabrics and colors. You’ll spot everything from red gingham to Mediterranean blue leather and fuzzy panther print.

Picerno’s brand was inspired by her Argentinian family, and her grandmother in particular. That’s why an in-house tea shop will offer samples of what Picerno tasted in her grandma’s kitchen.

Serving yerba mate tea, empanadas, sandwiches, and cookies, the food selection will give locals a taste of Picerno’s culture. “Chicagoans know about mate, but no one is serving it authentically this way,” said Picerno, who serves hers from a gourd with a metal straw in a press release. She added: “All specialties are family recipes and homemade daily by my husband. I can’t think of a better way to acknowledge my family’s culture and all of the delicious food my grandmother used to make us.”

Top Sales This Week

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) is offering hundreds of items for 60 percent off. Pick up a smart, tweed knit dress (reduced from $895 to $358) with a matching topper (reduced from $1,595 to $638) or a military-inspired jacket (reduced from $1,495 to $598) with a matching knit pencil skirt (reduced from $395 to $158).

At Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com), sale and clearance items are up to 75 percent off. Nab a two-tone sequin dress (reduced from $795 to $285.60) for any nighttime events; for day, there’s the Dolce & Gabbana Iris-print tea-length dress (reduced from $2,675 to $1,048).

Pagoda Red (1740 W. Webster Ave., pagodared.com) has launched an online sale section. Current items include an elm wood meditation chair from China (reduced from $1,280 to $880) and a blue-and-white porcelain ginger jar with a pattern of flying cranes (reduced from $880 to $588).

Health & Beauty

To celebrate its soon-to-open gym in Lincoln Park (see more in “Retail News of the Week,” below), Equinox (equinox.com) will host a series of complimentary workouts at Tied House (3157 N. Southport Ave.) The first session, Pilates Remix, will take place on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration is required; sign up here.

Opening

LUXE (1950 Ruby St.) a 23,000-square-foot furniture showroom, is now open in Melrose Park. From the owners of Divine Consign (divineconsign.com), the showroom offers furniture from brands such as Baker, Hancock & Moore, and Caracole.

Retail News of the Week

