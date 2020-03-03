A Chicago Startup Wants to Simplify Skincare

This Week’s Top Story

Romer Skincare (romerskincare.com) is a new, Chicago-based beauty company that aims to keep skincare clean and simple. The brand focuses on three basic products: a gel-oil cleanser ($45), a lightweight moisturizer ($40), and a hydrating mask ($75) that you can wear for as little as five minutes or sleep in overnight. You can buy it all separately, or as a set ($150).

Brand founder Lauren Rome says she prioritized a clean product. To do so, she sought out sustainable packaging and nontoxic ingredients like Manuka honey, shea butter, and CBD oil. As she put it in a press release: “It’s not just clean for the skin, but for the environment and for the community where each ingredient is sourced and mined.”

I tried the skincare line myself for about a week and noticed softer, brighter skin after a few days. Another perk: The mask has a floral scent that’s particularly welcome during the dead of winter.

Top Sales of the Week

Hay (755 W. North Ave., us.hay.com) holds its annual Spring Sale March 5 through 19. The promotion offers 15 percent off furniture, lighting, and rugs, plus free shipping off orders of $50 or more.

Through March 2, Madewell (madewell.com) is offering an extra 30 percent off sale items. The sale section currently holds Chelsea boots, turtleneck sweaters, ruffled dresses, and high-rise denim.

Pop-Up

Jill Pam, the Highland Park artist behind Jill Pam Art (jillpamart.com), hosts a pop-up shop for her work at Reach Yoga (688 Vernon Ave., Glencoe) on March 8. Pam creates so-called “hole punch art,” which features intricate portraits of celebrities, artists, and laughing Buddha figures rendered in holes punched out from magazine pages. The pop-up will showcase six original prints and eight reprints, with prices starting at $25.

Retail News of the Week

The RealReal, which a sells luxury consignment, plans to open a Chicago store. Read more.

Learn more about the new MCA exhibition curated by Duro Olowu. Read more.

Find the best North Face jacket to ride out the rest of winter. Read more.

