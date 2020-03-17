Fat Tiger Works Gets a Fresh Coat of Paint

This Week’s Top Story

Fat Tiger Works (836 N. Milwaukee Ave., fattigerworkshop.com), the cult-followed streetwear brand, reopened its River West headquarters last month after a major redesign.

For All-Star Weekend, held in Chicago this past February, the brand collaborated with Adidas to release limited-edition shoes designed by Fat Tiger Works team members, also known as “The Tigers.”

The collaboration inspired the founders to bring some new energy to their local headquarters, which combines retail space with exhibits, workshops, and pop-ups.

After closing briefly in January, the workshop reopened the following with a totally revamped look. The redesign, inspired by the Tigers’ travels, includes new fixtures and a bright-orange color scheme. Stop by to check out the new space and see what you can score from the Adidas collaboration.

Though some styles sold out, you can still shop the bright-red Chicago Girls Do It Better sneakers ($100, available in limited sizing), a t-shirt that reads “I Love Chicago Girls” ($40), and more.

Top Sales This Week

Ligne Roset (440 N. Wells St., ligne-roset.com) is holding its Spring Sale through March 24. The promotion takes 20 percent off the French brand’s entire collection, which includes furniture and home accessories. Browse the current inventory — covering bedroom furniture, workspace fixtures, rugs, and more — here.

It’s the tail-end of Sleep Awareness Week. And in case you slept on that, March 16 is the last day to take advantage of Chicago Luxury Beds’ (chicagoluxurybeds.com) Sleep Awareness Week Sale at its River North showroom (440 N. Wells St.) The promotion takes 10 percent off high-end mattresses, pillows, and linens. That ten percent might go farther than you think: With goods from Vispring and Hastens, the upscale showroom has mattresses at price points ranging from just over $3,000 to more than $75,000.

Gem (135 N. Oak Park Ave., shopgemjewelry.com), Oak Park’s mystical-chic jewelry boutique, is holding its Spring Cleaning Sale. The event takes 40 to 50 percent off designer jewelry, and pieces include a dainty crescent moon necklace (reduced from $365 to $225) and faceted crystal pendant necklaces (reduced from $185 to $120).

Health & Beauty

Spa at the Wit (201 N. State St., spaathewit.com), The Wit Hotel’s fifth-floor spa, just rolled out new services for spring. Available through May 31, treatments include the “We’ve Got Your Back” restorative massage ($115 to $190) and the “It’s Glow Time” rejuvenating facial ($120 to $135). Book Monday through Thursday to get a little discount ($5 to $15) — and don’t miss relaxing in the sumptuous “Whisper Lounge” after your treatment. It’s one of my favorite hidden gems.

Launch

Anthropologie (anthropologie.com) just rolled out a collaboration with Clare V., the Los Angeles–based brand that makes colorful, Parisian-inspired handbags and accessories. (You might have hit its Lincoln Park pop-up this past summer). Now available in stores and online, the capsule collection spans home goods, apparel, and accessories. The 30 pieces, which range from $14 for a journal to $698 for webbed chair, are inspired by designer Clare Vivier’s summers in France. They include a pink leather tote bag with orange handles ($465) and candles ($28) in bright, gift-worthy packaging. If you’re in the market for a particularly chic beach umbrella ($348), you’re also in luck.

Retail News of the Week

Chicago-born actress Tavi Gevinson will star in a Gossip Girl reboot on HBO. Read more.

The Chicago Tribune suggests eight stylish ways to carry soap on the go. Read more.

Crain’s looks at “what went wrong” with Art Van Furniture. Read more.

Share







