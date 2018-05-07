Get a Parisian-Inspired Bouquet to Mom in Time for Mother’s Day

This Week’s Top Story

If you’re in a Mother’s-Day-gift pinch, Ode á la Rose (odealarose.com) has you covered. The online florist was founded in Manhattan; now, it has a West Town outpost that whips up handtied bouquets for same-day delivery throughout Chicago.

All arrangements arrive in water buckets tucked into a signature gift box. Plus, you’ll be allowed to do some quality control for mom: before a bouquet leaves the Ode a la Rose shop, you’ll get to check out its photo.

The company specializes in Parisian-inspired arrangements that feature everything from peonies to roses, wildflowers, and tulips. For Mother’s Day, a special partnership with Kate Spade offers arrangements containing tea and spray roses, as well as seasonal ranunculus. The flowers arrive in Kate Spade’s signature, black-and-white striped vases with a sample of the label’s “In Full Bloom” perfume.

Top Sales This Week

Reminder: Rebecca Minkoff (106 E. Oak St., rebeccaminkoff.com) hosts its in-store sample sale today through May 13. The brand will also host an online sample sale May 8 through 14. During the event, select handbags, clothing, shoes, and accessories will be discounted by 75 percent.

Vineyard Vines (932 N. Rush St., vineyardvines.com) has freshly discounted pieces for up to 50 percent off. Preppy sale items include tennis shorts (reduced from $39.50 to $18.99), a checked sports shirt (reduced from $115 to $56.99), and slim-fit pants (reduced from $98.50 to $69.99).

Health & Beauty

Spa@TheWit (201 N. State St., thewithotel.com) is offering Mother’s Day–theme packages throughout May. Offerings include the “Expectant Mother” package, which combines a prenatal massage with a tension-relieving pedicure ($180) and the “Feeling Flawless” facial, manicure, and pedicure ($215).

Chicago-based beauty brand Advanced Clinicals (advancedclinicals.com) has expanded its offerings for spring. New products include the beautifully scented Manuka Honey cream ($15), which hydrates dry skin on the face neck, and body; the new Bulgarian Rose Anti-Aging Rescue Cream ($15) is especially effective in smoothing out neck and chest wrinkles.

Trunk Show

Menswear designer Sid Mashburn (sidmashburn.com) will host the Made to Measurement trunk show at The Langham Hotel, Chicago (330 N. Wabash Ave.) May 10 to 12. The event will allow shoppers to flip through the spring/summer fabric books for suiting, jackets, and more. The trunk show is by appointment only; schedule yours by emailing ontheroad@sidmashburn.com.

Retail News of the Week

Louis Vuitton has launched a new travel book, Route 66, featuring art from Thomas Ott. Read more.

Nic + Zoe, which has a Highland Park store, has launched a shoe line. Read more.

Show Me Your Mumu has partnered with The Tie Bar on a capsule collection. Read more.

