Salvatore Ferragamo Is Back on the Mag Mile and Even More Luxe

This Week’s Top Story

Salvatore Ferragamo (645 N. Michigan Ave., salvatoreferragamo.it), the legendary high-end retailer, is celebrating the 95th anniversary of its first boutique and studio—The Hollywood Boot Shop—with the reopening of its renovated Chicago boutique on the Mag Mile. Customers will be greeted with a sleek, glamorous new look, including crème Vendome stone floors, Calacatta Oro marble tables, gold-leaf wallpaper, and satin brass fixtures.

For the occasion, the store is offering two limited editions of its new Studio handbag, designed by new women’s creative director Paul Andrew, in runs of 95 each. The retailer just debuted its Creations line, which offers reproductions of shoes originally designed by its namesake for actors such as Gloria Swanson, Joan Crawford, and Rudolph Valentino.

Top Sales This Week

La Perla (34 E. Oak St., laperla.com) is featuring selected collections at 30 percent off, including an embroidered silk satin long robe (reduced from $1,754 to $1,227.80), a teal short silk cady skirt with embroidery inspired by stone marble (reduced from $990 to $495), and a off-white silk satin short robe with georgette ruffle trim (reduced from $2,385 to $1699.50).

At Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com), sale items include a Delora fitted mock neck dress in a vivid blooming-garden floral print (reduced from $330 to $198), a vintage-inspired Darla Sugar Babies clutch (reduced from $550 to $330), a Greyson double-button blazer with a vivid heart print (reduced from $440 to $264), and the Lana multi-strap shoe with a low heel (reduced from $350 to $210).

Plus-size retailer Eloquii (eloquii.com) is offering an extra 30 percent off select sale dresses and skirts, including a bright column dress with feather hem (reduced from $149.90 to $34.97), a Bardot dress with strap detail (reduced from $99.90 to $34.99), and a floor-length cutout neckline gown (reduced from $119.90 to $49.99).

Fashion Events

The immense Randolph Street Market (1341 W. Randolph St., randolphstreetmarket.com) runs May 26 and 27, featuring over five acres of vintage and antique clothing, furniture, art, ephemera, and more.

Ines by Ines di Santo hosts a trunk show from June 22 to 24 in the Wedding Suite at Nordstrom Michigan Avenue (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com), debuting the designer’s new collection.

Retail News of the Week

Macy’s is bringing its store-within-a-store Backstage concept to its stores in Old Orchard and River Oaks Center next month. Read more.

Amazon’s new automated, cashierless Go Store will be landing in Chicago. Read more.

Chicago’s last two Sears stores will be replaced with mixed-use developments. Read more.

