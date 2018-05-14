This Hidden-Gem Ravenswood Shop Specializes in Custom Wedding Rings

This Week’s Top Story

Sailor (4658 N. Damen Ave., shop-sailor.com) quietly opened in Ravenswood in January—have it on your radar as wedding season approaches. Local jewelry designer Sarah McGuire owns the shop, and works one-on-one with clients to design custom wedding bands. The shop also sells bridal jewelry from other designers; additional inventory includes shoes, apothecary items, art, and ceramics.

“What I’m trying to bring to people with Sailor is a kind of insider’s perspective on jewelry and design,” McGuire said in a press release. “I want to share things that I love, that I think other people will love but have never seen or can’t find in Chicago.”

Top Sales This Week

Elements (706 N. Wells St., elementschicago.com) has select pieces of jewelry and accessories on sale. Items include 18-karat gold earrings (reduced from $735 to $400), a diamond ring necklace (reduced from $225 to $122.50), and a two-tone alligator shopper bag (reduced from $595 to $397).

At P.45 (1643 N. Damen Ave., p45.com), sale items include a jacquard tank top detailed with lace (reduced from $210 to $105) and a wool coat with a detachable sequin part (reduced from $795 to $398).

Gather Home + Lifestyle (2321 W. North Ave., gatherhomeandlifestyle.com) has apothecary items, home goods, and accessories on sale. Find a gentle cream cleanser from Australian brand Grown Alchemist (reduced from $49 to $38), a porcelain planter with freckled pink glaze (reduced from $52 to $44), and a round-top fitted hat made from salvaged wool (reduced from $90 to $72).

Market

The Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show (chicagoantiquesartdesign.com) takes place at the MART (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza) May 18 to 20. At the event, some 80 national and international exhibitors will show antiques, decorative and fine arts, antique and estate jewelry, and antiquarian books. Find more information here.

Fashion Event

Sea (sea-ny.com) designer Sean Monahan comes to Space 519 (200 E. Chestnut St., space519.com) for an open house and trunk show on May 19. Monahan will showcase the label’s Spring 2018 and Pre-Fall 2019 collections, and will work one-on-one with shoppers to help them select styles. Based in New York, the label offers easy-to-wear pieces marked with playful and feminine details.

Retail News of the Week

