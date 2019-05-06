Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

A Jewelry Pop-Up With a Piercing Studio Is Coming to Lincoln Park

Plus, a Mother’s Day market and discounts at St. John and Marshall Pierce

By Jenny Berg

Published today at 10:54 a.m.

Photo: Courtesy of Mejuri

This Week’s Top Story

Mejuri (mejuri.com), a hip, direct-to-consumer jewelry brand from Toronto, hosts a pop-up shop at 1117 West Armitage Avenue. May 7 through 29. The space will combine a piercing studio with a showroom, and offer plenty of affordable jewelry styles for everyday wear.

We already have our eyes on the gold vermeil and white sapphire zodiac rings ($69) and the solid yellow gold and white sapphire hoops ($185). You could buy one of each for mom — or snag them for yourself. We don’t judge.

Top Sales This Week

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) is offering 40 percent off on its resort styles. Shop a short-sleeve fit-and-flare dress with a vibrant floral print (reduced from $1,295 to $777) and a cashmere blend knit cardigan with pink color blocking (reduced from $895 to $537).

Marshall Pierce (960 N. Michigan Ave., marshallpierce.com) holds its Spring Cleaning Sale through May 15. During the event, pick up pieces for 20 percent off, including a 10.3 carat vintage-design diamond band (reduced from $5,475 to $2,740).

Pop-Up

Swing by the Plant Shop Mother’s Day Pop-Up at Hopewell Brewing (2760 N. Milwaukee Ave.) on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will offer gift-worthy bouquets and small plants.

Market

The Ravenswood Mother’s Day Market takes over Ravenswood Covenant Church on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Shop everything from handmade candy to CBD products, fresh flower arrangements, and hanging baskets. Find more information here.

Health & Beauty

When it’s springtime in name only (we see you, April 27 snowstorm) it can take some extra measures to warm up. Might we suggest a spa day?

After wrapping a major renovation, the Spa at Dana (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com) is newly equipped with cozy Himalayan salt saunas and steam rooms with integrated showers. There’s also a list of treatments that will get your skin ready for spring, when it finally does show up. A new take on a traditional hot-stone massage, for example, uses Himalayan salt stones to detoxify and exfoliate the skin, as well as provide mild heat therapy.

Spa@TheWit (201 N. State St., thewithotel.com) is offering themed Mother’s Day packages through May 30. Spring for the three-hour Pamper Her Properly package ($275), which includes a massage, a facial, and a pedicure. There’s also the Expectant Mother package ($180), which offers a prenatal massage and a pedicure.

Retail News of the Week

  • Lululemon will open a new flagship store in Lincoln Park this July. Read more.
  • House Beautiful takes a peek inside River North’s P.O.S.H. boutique. Read more.
  • A new co-op grocery store will come to Uptown in 2020. Read more.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module