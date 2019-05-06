A Jewelry Pop-Up With a Piercing Studio Is Coming to Lincoln Park

This Week’s Top Story

Mejuri (mejuri.com), a hip, direct-to-consumer jewelry brand from Toronto, hosts a pop-up shop at 1117 West Armitage Avenue. May 7 through 29. The space will combine a piercing studio with a showroom, and offer plenty of affordable jewelry styles for everyday wear.

We already have our eyes on the gold vermeil and white sapphire zodiac rings ($69) and the solid yellow gold and white sapphire hoops ($185). You could buy one of each for mom — or snag them for yourself. We don’t judge.

Top Sales This Week

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) is offering 40 percent off on its resort styles. Shop a short-sleeve fit-and-flare dress with a vibrant floral print (reduced from $1,295 to $777) and a cashmere blend knit cardigan with pink color blocking (reduced from $895 to $537).

Marshall Pierce (960 N. Michigan Ave., marshallpierce.com) holds its Spring Cleaning Sale through May 15. During the event, pick up pieces for 20 percent off, including a 10.3 carat vintage-design diamond band (reduced from $5,475 to $2,740).

Pop-Up

Swing by the Plant Shop Mother’s Day Pop-Up at Hopewell Brewing (2760 N. Milwaukee Ave.) on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will offer gift-worthy bouquets and small plants.

Market

The Ravenswood Mother’s Day Market takes over Ravenswood Covenant Church on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Shop everything from handmade candy to CBD products, fresh flower arrangements, and hanging baskets. Find more information here.

Health & Beauty

When it’s springtime in name only (we see you, April 27 snowstorm) it can take some extra measures to warm up. Might we suggest a spa day?

After wrapping a major renovation, the Spa at Dana (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com) is newly equipped with cozy Himalayan salt saunas and steam rooms with integrated showers. There’s also a list of treatments that will get your skin ready for spring, when it finally does show up. A new take on a traditional hot-stone massage, for example, uses Himalayan salt stones to detoxify and exfoliate the skin, as well as provide mild heat therapy.

Spa@TheWit (201 N. State St., thewithotel.com) is offering themed Mother’s Day packages through May 30. Spring for the three-hour Pamper Her Properly package ($275), which includes a massage, a facial, and a pedicure. There’s also the Expectant Mother package ($180), which offers a prenatal massage and a pedicure.

Retail News of the Week

Lululemon will open a new flagship store in Lincoln Park this July. Read more.

House Beautiful takes a peek inside River North’s P.O.S.H. boutique. Read more.

A new co-op grocery store will come to Uptown in 2020. Read more.

