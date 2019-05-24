A Outdoorsy-Chic Opening on Michigan Avenue

This Week’s Top Story

Roots (roots.com) has opened its largest store to date at 605 North Michigan Avenue. The 11,448-square-foot shop sells all the goods the rustic Canadian brand is best known for, including its Salt & Pepper Sweats in ultra-soft fleece, and accessories in its hand buffed Tribe Leather. But to get inside the store, you’ll first have to pass through a “forest foyer.”

With the piped-in sound of birds chirping, a giant Canoe propped up on one wall, and a fossilized tree from a Canadian forest, the woodsy area in inspired by the summer camp where Roots founders Michael Budman and Don Green met as kids. And that’s not the only place you’ll find woodsy charm.

As brand reps explained on a tour prior to the store’s May 23 opening, everything in stock is intended to be taken “from city to cabin.” Separates for the whole family, including “sweatshorts,” hoodies, and cuffed, French terry dresses, are even inspired by rustically chic camp counselors from the founders’ past.

There are a few in-store touches that honor Chicago, including a capsule collection featuring the locally made Horween leather and murals by local artists. But why stop the personalization there? At a Customization Workshop, shoppers can embellish sweats or accessories with patches and monograms; there’s also the option to design your own jacket from wool to buttons and cuffs.

Top Sales This Week

The Summer Sale is on at Coach (625 N. Michigan Ave., coach.com). During the promotion, get up to 50 percent off on bags, wallets, shoes, and items for men. Pick up a slouchy shoulder bag in leather and suede (reduced from $495 to $297) or lace-up boots with swingy tassels (reduced from $495 to $346).

Stuart Weitzman (701 N. Michigan Ave., stuartweitzman.com) is also holding a Summer Sale, which takes up to 40 percent off sandals, flats, pumps, sneakers, and more. We have our eye on streamlined leather sneakers (reduced from $250 to $150) and suede sandals with chunky heels and pearl embellishment (reduced from $495 to $297).

Through its Designer Sale, Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) is offering up to 50 percent off select goods. Score a studded velvet dress by Valentino (reduced from $4,490 to $2,689) or a Chloe leather bucket bag (reduced from $1,650 to $1,159). Sales also apply to goods from Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, and more.

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) is holding its Half Yearly Sale through June 2. The event offers 50 percent off on goods for men, women, and kids; you can also nab discounted home goods, handbags, and accessories.

Openings

Zadig & Voltaire has opened its first Midwestern outlet at Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, fashionoutletsofchicago.com). With an edgy aesthetic inspired by rock and roll, the Parisian brand specializes in cashmere and knits, silk separates, and leather. At its outlet, find women’s ready-to-wear and accessories for 70 percent off retail cost.

North Shore Exchange (northshoreexchange.org) opens its third outpost at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie (4905 Old Orchard Shopping Center) on June 1. The resale store donates 100 percent of its profits to local charities, and sells upscale fashion from labels like Valentino and Hermès.

Health & Beauty

Affordable local beauty brand Advanced Clinicals (advancedclinicals.com) has a new product: Hemp Seed Instant Hydration Body Oil ($12.95). Vitamin E, ginger, and lavender help support healthy collagen, while the hemp seed oil hydrates and fights signs of aging. Other products in the Hemp Seed line include Hemp Seed Oil for Chronic Dry Skin and Hemp Seed Oil Instant Hydration Cream.

Pop-Ups

Nordstrom’s (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) latest Pop-In@Nordstrom concept, open till June 23, features clothing and other goods from Maisonette. The online retailer specialized in items for babies and children up to five years old; the pop-up shop will sell onesies, toys, overalls, and more.

Oars + Alps (oarsandalps.com), the local grooming brand, is hosting a pop-up at The Tie Bar (918 W. Armitage Ave.) through June 16. The activation will feature some of Oars + Alps’ best-selling products, including the Moisturizing Face + Eye Cream and the Wake Up Eye Stick.

Events

Uniqlo (830 N. Michigan Ave., uniqlo.com) hosts an event series to showcase its commitment to sustainability May 30 to June 2. With a “seasonal refresh” theme, the three events showcase ways to incorporate sustainability into everyday life. There will be a session with styling tips, one on mindful meal planning, and another on D.I.Y. succulent planters. Guests will get $10 discounts of purchases of $75 or more throughout the events, and attendees will receive free Supima cotton t-shirts while supplies last.

Retail News of the Week

