Jill Alberts Opens in Glencoe

This Week’s Top Story

North Shore jewelry designer Jill Alberts (jillalberts.com) has opened a new store at 311 Park Avenue in Glencoe. Alberts’s previous store in Highland Park had a devout North Shore following, but the designer explained that her new location is — quite literally — closer to home.

“Moving to Glencoe where I live is a natural expansion of my brand and what I do,” she explained in a statement. “This was not only a practical move but also an evolution of the concept. The new space will allow for more events, trunk shows and a wider selection of jewelry, accessories and home décor.”

Plus, it gave the interior design buff a chance to decorate a new space. The Glencoe store takes its design cues from Midcentury and Hollywood Regency styles. It has wooden floors, custom brass fixtures, and custom chandeliers. And then, there’s what’s in its cases:

Along with Alberts’s own collection, the store sells new jewelry from other designers, along with estate and antique pieces. There’s also an assortment of home décor, including luxe candles.

Top Sales This Week

Macy’s on State Street (111 N. State St., macys.com) holds its Bridal Sample Sale May 17 to 19. Held in the store’s Narcissus room, the event will offer 500 bridal gowns for $500 or less. Experts from various departments, including beauty and catering, will also be on hand to offer advice.

Walter E. Smithe (smithe.com) is holding its Trade-In sale through Tuesday. The event allows shoppers to trade in used furniture for $500 off new furniture, and 20 percent off the new pieces. Gently used trade-ins are donated to the Chicago Furniture Bank.

Pop-Up

Fleur Marché pops up at the Ace Hotel Chicago (311 N. Morgan St., acehotel.com) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will offer cannabis-inspired sips and products from the CBD-themed beauty line. Its products include a lavender hemp sleeping mask ($55), CBD-infused bath bombs ($14 to $20), and a so-called “calm patch” ($12).

Health & Beauty

Elina Organics (100 E. Walton St., Ste. #600E, thecryobar.com) has opened a third location at 1215 West Madison Street in the West Loop. In addition to cryotherapy treatment, which uses subzero temperatures to produce anti-inflammatory effects and more, the new spa has compression therapy and an infrared sauna.

Opening

Diplomatic 1750 is now open at The Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, fashionoutletsofchicago.com). The store sells luxury vintage streetwear from labels such as Supreme, OFF WHITE, and Adidas. There’s also an on-site claw machine that lets shoppers play to win limited-edition sneakers.

Retail News of the Week

