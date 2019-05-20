Lost Girls Vintage, Formerly Run From an RV, Opens in West Town

This Week’s Top Story

Lost Girls Vintage (lostgirlschicago.com), a local business that formerly operated out of a vintage Dodge RV Camper, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store at 1947 West Chicago Avenue.

The Lost Girls clothing selection comes in sizes 00 to 26, and includes vintage pieces originating in the Victorian era through the 1990s. There are also home goods, plants, jewelry, and beauty products for sale.

And then, there’s the bright-pink décor — a throwback in itself. Inspired by a Miami sunset in the 1970s, owners Sarah Azzouzi and Kyla Embrey filled the shop with bright pink and orange hues. Look for upcoming in-store events, including theme parties and barrette-making workshops.

Top Sales This Week

Through its Spring Sale, Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com) is offering up to 40 percent off select items. Shop a slouchy satchel (reduced from $478 to $329) or summery scarf sandals (reduced from $248 to $169).

Kate Spade (900 N. Michigan Ave., katespade.com) is offering an additional 30 percent off sale styles through May 28. Score everything from a vintage-inspired horseshoe ring (reduced from $58 to $46) to a ruffled wrap dress (reduced from $398 to $279).

Pop-Up

MaisonMarché (maisonmarche.com) pops up at The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel (521 N. Rush St.) on Thursday. The traveling shop, which activates in private residences and luxury hotels, features high-end fashion from some 50 hard-to-find brands. A portion of proceeds will go toward the charity Every Mother Counts.

Health & Beauty

Equinox (equinox.com) now offers Band Burn at its Loop, Gold Coast, and Highland Park locations. The 60-minute class is inspired by Pilates, and uses a resistance band and a gliding disc to impart benefits like improved posture and joint mobility. PS: The gym is currently holding a sale, and offering $0 initiation through May 27.

Ezza Nails (ezzanails.com) has opened a second location in the Loop, at 180 North Wacker Drive. With a mission to empower its employees in an oftentimes exploitive industry, the nail salon offers perks like early morning hours, affordable memberships, and online booking that lets users select polish colors prior to their appointment.

Market

Randolph Street Market (randolphstreetmarket.com) holds its Vintage Garden Party on Saturday and Sunday at 1341 West Randolph Street. The market kicks off the indoor/outdoor shopping season, and will feature some 300 vendors selling vintage fashion, furniture, décor, and more. There will also be bars, snacks, cabanas for lounging, and live bands. Get tickets here.

Retail News of the Week

Virgil Abloh chats with Vogue.com ahead of his MCA retrospective. Read more.

The new book A Shoppers’ Paradise dives into the history of State Street commerce. Read more.

Trader Joe’s will open its first South Side location in Hyde Park. Read more.

