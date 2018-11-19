Start Your Holiday Shopping at a Massive, 24-Hour Black Friday Sale

This Week’s Top Story

If you’re ready, eager, and willing to get your holiday shopping done early this year, there’s no need to wait till Cyber Monday. Some people actually leave the house on Black Friday, and the most intrepid bargain-hunters can even hit up a 24-hour shopping party.

This year, the Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, fashionoutletsofchicago.com) will renew its “Fashionably Late” tradition. The 24-hour event kicks off at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and it wraps at 10 p.m. the next day. That gives shoppers plenty of time to hit their pick of 130 retailers.

But if that sounds a bit overwhelming, here are some highlights: Jimmy Choo will shave 40 percent off already reduced styles; Cole Haan has goods for 60 percent off; and Vince has select styles for up to 80 percent off.

If you have little ones in tow, take a break to hit Santa HQ. The augmented-reality experience takes visitors through Santa’s Workshop. They can mingle with elves, pose in virtual elf getups, and check out a holiday light show that sees 10,000 bulbs flickering in time to “Carol of the Bells.”

Top Sales This Week

Feeling lucky? If you’re one of the first 250 shoppers at Saks Off Fifth (6 S. State St., saksoff5th.com) on Black Friday, you’ll have the chance to enter a contest to win up to $500 in merchandise credit. That will go a long way that day, since all coats and designer jeans are 50 percent off, women’s boots are 50 percent off, and beauty goods are going for 20 percent off, in addition to other deal. The chain will also offer Cyber Weekend deals from November 26 through December 1.

Starting on Tuesday evening, Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) will begin its Black Friday/Cyber Monday event. Called “The Score,” the promotion offers up to 60 percent off select items through Monday, November 26.

Indochino (indochino.com), the made-to-measure suit brand with stores at the Shops at North Bridge (520 N. Michigan Ave.) and in Lincoln Park (910 W. Armitage Ave.) is taking up to 70 percent off suits for the Black Friday Event. Peep the sale inventory — which includes a herringbone blue suit (reduced from $799 to $339) and several other styles — here.

Be Loved (beloved-jewelry.com), the Chicago-based jewelry line, will offer 20 percent off necklaces, rings, bracelets and more on Cyber Monday. The brand also offers charms and pendants, including a sterling silver Happy Buddha ($440) and a diamond starburst ($1,275).

Pop-Ups

Local footwear brand Chinelas (wearchinelas.com) opens a pop-up shop at Block 37 (108 N. State St.) today. Open through December 5, the shop will sell styles including the faux-fur-lined “Oso” mules, which are inspired by Indian house slippers. There will also be a roster of other slip-on, slip-off styles decked with everything from pink glitter to panther print. To celebrate the store’s opening tonight, an event from 6 to 8 p.m. will offer custom shoe painting and astrology readings.

Nordstrom’s latest pop-up concept, Pop-In@Nordstrom Merry + Bright, is now open in the Michigan Avenue store. The shop focused on gifts ranging from apothecary goods to toys and tech gadgets. Our prize for most charmingly random gift goes to a levitating lightbulb lamp for $349.

Holiday 2018 Gift Idea

Rollers are all the rage in skincare: In a nutshell, they’re used for facial massages that can reduce puffiness and promote lymphatic drainage. Just in time for the holidays, KNESKO (knesko.com) has launched new sets that package gemstone-infused collagen masks with a Rose Quartz, Black Obsidian, Green Jade, or White Jade Roller. Themed sets include the Detox Collection ($99), which fills a limited-edition cosmetic bag with a black pearl face mask and eye mask, along with a black obsidian roller. KNESKO is said to be a favorite brand of celebrities like Madonna and Kim Kardashian; locally, it’s sold at Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave.), Langham Chicago (330 N. Wabash Ave.), and the Waldorf Astoria (11 E. Walton St.) Quick tip: The rollers will be sold separately starting in January 2019.

Retail News of the Week

Here are the hours of local malls on Black Friday. Read more.

Adweek explores how local streetwear brands Fat Tiger and Chicago Native. Read more.

What Michelle Obama wore for her recent appearance at the United Center. Read more.

Share







