The Shops at North Bridge Get a New, Instagram-Ready Beauty Shop

Plus: Cyber Monday sales, a holiday pop-up market, and more gift ideas

By Jenny Berg

Published today at 3:55 p.m.

This Week’s Top Story

These days, it seems that no beauty store is complete without a good selfie backdrop or two — but Winky Lux (winkylux.com) has nine. Best known for its color-changing Flower Balm ($14), the Los Angeles–based brand just opened a boutique at The Shops at North Bridge (520 N. Michigan Ave.) In front, the shop sells gift-worthy goods in sparkly packaging. Popular picks for the season include whipped cream face primer ($19), a kit of sparkling disco glosses ($17), and Glitter Puff all-over shimmer ($16). Be sure to sniff the whimsical Brunch candle ($28), which has a fragrance inspired by a bottomless mimosa.

In the back of the space, nine themed rooms create picture-perfect backdrops. One room, tied to the Watermelon Jelly Balm ($14), is wrapped in watermelon-pink walls decked with “seeds,” and has a plush, watermelon-shaped couch. Puffy clouds dripping with crystals hang in another room; another space features a pink Zen garden filled with sparkling green sand and a giant rake.

The rooms are ticketed attractions in other cities, but are free to visit — and photograph, of course — in Chicago. Pro tip: If you have any tweens or young Millennials to shop for this season, consider a visit to the store a gift in itself.

Cyber Monday Sales

Chicago-based skincare brand Oars + Alps (oarsandalps.com) is offering a gift with purchase through 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday. Spend $40 or more, and a free dopp kit and bar soap will be added to your virtual cart.

On Cyber Monday, Rent the Runway (rentherunway.com) is offering a first month of the Unlimited membership for 50 percent off. Usually $159 per month, the membership allows its members to have four pieces on constant rotation; renters also have the option to buy pieces at a members-only discount.

Transit Tees (transittees.com, locations here) is offering a 15 percent discount on all merchandise through Cyber Monday. The shop is stocked with Chicago-inspired gifts, including hot dog socks ($16) and a card game inspired by the El ($20).

Holiday 2018 Gift Ideas

On December 1 and 2, Eskell (2029 N. Western Ave., eskell.com) hosts a trunk show for Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Scosha Woolridge. The event will mark Woolridge’s first local trunk show, and will offer a peek at her latest collection, along with customization of rings and I.D. bars. To make an appointment for a customized piece — which might make a great gift — email info@eskell.com.

Lush Michigan Avenue (746 N. Michigan Ave., lushusa.com) is filled with sparkling, fizzing holiday gifts including a cognac-and-lime-scented bath bomb shaped like a golden present ($6.95), and bubbling soap ($7.95) shaped like sparkling mistletoe. Need more incentive to hit the store? On Friday, Lush hosts a high-octane holiday shopping event called DRAGmas from 4 to 6 p.m. Chicago-based drag queen Shea Couleé — who appears in the brand’s latest campaign — will be on hand to mix and mingle with shoppers as they pick out holiday gifts. So, why not grab a selfie with your bath bomb?

Market

At Uptown’s fifth annual Winter Walk on Wilson, set to take place this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. During the event, a Holiday Pop-Up Market (4620 N. Broadway) will sell gifts from local vendors. On offer: essential oil sprays from Yoga Body Elements, handmade soaps from Eternal Harmony, and more.

Retail News of the Week

  • Dolce & Gabbana canceled its runway show in China amid accusations of racism. Read more.
  • Target will close its South Side stores. Read more.
  • Crain’s rounds up local holiday pop-up shops. Read more.

