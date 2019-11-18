A Cream-Colored Cartier Reopens on Michigan Avenue

This Week’s Top Story

After a six-month renovation, Cartier (cartier.com) has reopened at 630 North Michigan Avenue. Originally opened in 1984, the 3,071-square-foot shop now channels the vision of French interior designer Bruno Moinard.

The refurbished store features a cream color palette and two-tone limestone flooring. A variety of textures appear in fabric walls, plush carpeting, and natural wood accents. The focal point — a bas relief decked with a creeping rendition of the Cartier panther — shows a miniature replica of the Chicago skyline.

And of course, there are jewels. The new shop has dedicated salons for men’s and women’s jewelry and timepieces; there’s also a private V.I.P. salon and a diamond salon. If you’re shopping for an engagement ring this season, there’s plenty to explore. The boutique offers white-gold and pink-gold diamond rings from the new Etincelle de Cartier collection, as well as classic styles.

Top Sales This Week

Barneys has already shuttered its Chicago store, but the brand is still offering discounts on online merchandise as it prepares to close. Designer goods are currently 5 to 10 percent off, with selections such as a floral-embroidered wool coat by Dries Van Noten (reduced from $2,420 to $2,178) and a metallic satin clutch by Lanvin (reduced from $1,850 to $1,757.50). Beauty goods are also on sale, including fragrances by Byredo and skincare by La Prairie.

Ted Baker (tedbaker.com) is holding a 30 percent off sale. Score a long, belted wrap coat in bright pink (reduced from $575 to $402), a belted coat with raglan sleeves (reduced from $525 to $367), or — if you’re jetting off on a beach vacation — a palm-print silk maxi dress (reduced from $695 to $486).

Macy’s (111 N. State St., macys.com) kicks off Black Friday early this year, in stores and online. From November 21 through 26, the Black Friday Preview sale offers up to 60 percent off on outerwear, cashmere sweaters from Charter Club for $39.99, and other deals. The retailer will also offer discounts on actual Black Friday, and during Cyber Week.

Walter E. Smithe (local stores here, smithe.com) is holding its Fall Clearance Sale through November 28. The event offers up to 75 percent off clearance items, plus immediate delivery. Clearance pieces include furniture, art, floor coverings, and more; you can browse selections by area of the home here.

Markets

Christkindlmarket (christkindlmarket.com) is open at Pioneer Court through December 24. The German-style marketplace — a Chicago tradition since 1996 — houses vendors in cozy wooden huts. Find gift items ranging from ornaments to cuckoo clocks and jewelry. And by popular demand, this year’s market will reprise the tradition of selling wine in boot-shaped mugs. The market also has smaller offshoots in Wrigleyville and across state lines in Milwaukee.

Randolph Street Market (1341 W. Randolph St., randolphstreetmarket.com) returns to Plumber’s Hall for its holiday-themed iteration on Saturday and Sunday. With 125 vendors, the festive event will offer terrarium ornaments, bath bombs, ugly Christmas sweaters, and more. There will be another holiday market on December 14 and 15.

Virgin Hotels Chicago (203 N. Wabash Ave., virginhotels.com) hosts The Little Red Market at its second-floor restaurant Commons Club. Every Tuesday in November, the market will open to showcase a single vendor from 4 to 8 p.m. This Tuesday, explore Chilean Alpaca throws from Altapaca. On November 29 and 30, a Black Friday Market weekend will feature eight vendors, including Kim Jones Jewelry and White Wolf Syndicate.

Opening

REDD by Delvin McCray (delvinmccray.com) is now open on the first floor of Block 37 (108 N. State St.). Helmed by local designer Delvin McCray, who will appear on the upcoming season of Bravo’s Project Runway, the shop stocks handmade women’s clothing in sizes 00 to 24; additional sizes can be special ordered at no additional cost. The boutique also sells clothing for men, including graphic hoodies and t-shirts.

Launch

Local Eclectic (localeclectic.com), a local jewelry company, has launched a quarterly subscription box called Glow. The service offers boxes in two sizes: Glow ($99 a quarter) comes filled with two pieces of limited-edition jewelry; Glow Premium ($149 a quarter) includes three pieces. All boxes come with surprise extras such as keepsake pens or hairpins, and domestic shipping is free. The next box will go out in December, just in time for the holidays. PS: You can read more about Local Eclectic founder Alexis Nido-Russo here.

Pop-Up

Amy Kartheiser Design Studio (1804 Central St., amykartheiserdesign.com) hosts the Travel Diaries Pop-Up Shop on November 22. The pop-up will showcase international goods from Kartheiser’s global travels. Look for handmade pajamas and caftans from India, as well as finds from Bhutan and Thailand. A cocktail reception and preview on November 21 benefits the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention; get tickets here.

Event

900 Shops (900 N. Michigan Ave., shop900.com) kicks off its holiday season with an open-to-the-public tree lighting ceremony on November 21. From 6 to 8 p.m., the event will feature roving toy soldiers, carols from the Chicago Children’s Choir, cookie decorating, hot cocoa, and more. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5 to $20 to benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois.

