This Week’s Top Story

Hay (us.hay.com), a Danish brand of contemporary furniture and home décor, has opened its third U.S. store — and its first in the Midwest — in Lincoln Park.

At 755 West North Avenue, the 3,500-square-foot store features separate vignettes dedicated to different parts of the home, including the kitchen, the dining room, and the office. You’ll find tabletop accessories, textiles, kitchenware, statement couches, and more.

Get acquainted with the store and get some discounts at its open house on Saturday. Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will feature seasonal drinks, bites, and an in-store flower market, along with 15 percent off on accessories.

Top Sales This Week

Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) is holding its First Call Sale, which takes up to 40 percent off select items in-store and online. Find a sequined beaded top by Emporio Armani (reduced from $775 to $465) and a collarless tweed jacket by Rebecca Taylor (reduced from $495 to $346).

The Red Balloon (3651 N. Southport Ave., theredballoon.com), a local kids’ boutique, is holding its Warehouse Sale through November 8. The promotion takes up to 90 percent off past season merchandise, which includes clothing for babies, kids, and teenagers up to 16 years old.

Events

Space 519 (200 E. Chestnut St., space519.com) hosts Tibi designer Amy Smilovic for an appearance and trunk show on November 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, shoppers can meet Smilovic and purchase an assortment of items from Tibi’s Winter and Holiday 2019 collections. The goods from the trunk show will be available to shop at Space 519 through November 10.

Lost Girls Vintage (1947 W. Chicago Ave., lostgirlschicago.com) hosts a ring carving workshop on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn to make your own ring at the class, which includes guidance on how to carve original or preset designs. Each participant’s design will be cast into sterling silver or bronze, and mailed out after the class. Get tickets, $125, here.

New Arrivals

Lincoln Park boutique Alice and Wonder (956 W. Webster Ave., aliceandwonder.com) has a new sister label, Mad Hatter. Designed in-house, the collection comprises cozy beanies meant to pep up monochrome outerwear. Limited-edition hats include the Color Block Beanie in emerald and mauve ($18), as well as the Star Beanie in black and white ($18).

A new shop-in-shop at Crate and Barrel’s North and Clybourn store (850 W. North Ave., crateandbarrel.com) displays décor and tabletop items from San Francisco company Hudson Grace. Find a reclaimed wood serving board ($175), a cheese utensil set ($36.00), and more.

Retail News of the Week

Eskell now carries the CBD-infused beauty line Floramye. Read more.

Asrai Garden owner Elizabeth Cronin will appear in HBO Max’s new show Full Bloom. Read more.

LVMH is reportedly eyeing a Tiffany & Co. takeover. Read more.

Share







