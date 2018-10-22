A Celestial Bazaar Brings Mystical Goods to Fulton Market

This Week’s Top Story

Running short on white magic? Just in time for Halloween, the Ace Hotel (311 N. Morgan St., acehotel.com) hosts the celestial market Shopscura. Curated by West Town favorite Dovetail boutique (dovetailchicago.com), the one-day shopping event features wares from 20 spiritually minded vendors.

Shoppers can browse gems that purport to bring luck and love, handmade jewelry that helps set daily intentions, fragrances inspired by the astrological signs, and Palo Santo–scented candles embedded with raw crystal quartz.

Rounding out the mystical vibe, the market will also have palm-readers, aura healers, and crystal specialists on hand.

The magic happens on October 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and takes place in the hotel’s ground floor. And if you want to really get in good spirits — so to speak — here’s a tip: onsite eatery City Mouse serves afternoon cocktails including a wasabi-laced Bloody Mary and a pink grapefruit mimosa.

Top Sales This Week

Rebecca Minkoff’s (106 E. Oak St., rebeccaminkoff.com) massive Sample Sale back, running in store today through October 27 and online October 24 through 31. The sale offers handbags, shoes, clothing, and accessories for up to 75 percent off. You’ll be able to score deals on a color-blocked, Napa leather shoulder bag (reduced from $325 to $148) and a slouched backpack (reduced from $245 to $128).

AllSaints (46 E. Walton St., allsaints.com) has taken an extra 20 percent off select sale pieces. Pick up a long, close-fitting dress with a front knot (reduced from $150 to $84), a cozy, asymmetric sweater (reduced from $228 to $127.20), and a leather shoulder bag with a studded strap (reduced from $298 to $166.40).

Health & Beauty

Mario Tricoci hosts its 10th annual Mario Make Me a Supermodel fashion show at Northerly Island on October 24. During the event, the five finalists from the Mario Make Me a Supermodel competition will model collections from local fashion brands Azeeza, J. Toor, Model Atelier, Syl Markt, and Ann Everett. Pick up tickets — which include access to sips and on-site beauty treatments — here.

Equinox (equinox.com) is putting a spin on Pilates at its Gold Coast gym (900 N. Michigan Ave.) In a new class called Pilates Remix, moves are choreographed to songs from a Coachella-inspired playlist. The mat-based class focuses on classic Pilates principles such as breath, flow, precision, and concentration, but it also incorporates the elliptical iO ball. The tool allows participants to try a wider range of movements that are traditionally done in a Pilates class; it also helps sculpt glutes, arms, abs, and legs.

Retail News of the Week

